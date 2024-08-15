Carrollton vs. Woodward Academy football live stream: How to watch & get live score updates (8/16/2024)
The 2024 Georgia high school football season begins with a bang as nationally-ranked Carrollton faces off with Woodward Academy in College Park on Friday night.
No. 3 Carrollton and No. 14 Woodward Academy are both featured in the Top 25 Georgia high school football preseason rankings, and both teams will be looking to make a statement in their first game of the season.
You can stream this game live on ESPN+ or watch the national TV broadcast on ESPN2.
How to watch Carrollton vs. Woodward Academy football
What: Nationally-ranked Carrollton begins the 2024 Georgia high school football season on the road at Woodward Academy.
When: 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, August 16
Where: Woodward Academy | College Park, Georgia
How to watch live stream online: You can stream this game live on ESPN+
TV Channel: ESPN2
Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive for live score updates
Carrollton
With USC commit Julian "JuJu" Lewis under center, the Trojans begin the season ranked No. 18 in the nation and hope to finish it with their first state title since 1998.
Lewis reclassified to 2025 in January and was named the nation's No. 1 prospect a month later.
He will look to improve on a stellar 2023 campaign that saw him throw for 3,094 yards and 48 touchdowns with just two interceptions.
Woodward Academy
The War Eagles might not have the nation's No. 1 prospect calling the shots on offense, but they will be returning a host of starters who helped propel them to a surprising Class 6A state championship game run a season ago.
Quarterback Landon Walker will be back as the team's leader on offense and he will be joined by running back Lucas Farrington who rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year.
Follow Carrollton vs. Woodward Academy and all Peach State games on the Georgia High School Football Scoreboard, and visit SBLive Georgia where you can find all the latest coverage including live score updates, season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more.
Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports