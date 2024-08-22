Columbia vs. Carrollton football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/23/2024)
Star quarterback Julian Lewis and nationally-ranked Carrollton will be back in action on Friday when they welcome Columbia to town for a Georgia high school football matchup.
Lewis was named the nation's No. 1 prospect by Rivals earlier this year and Carrollton is No. 18 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings. With Columbia coming off a blowout loss last week, Lewis and the Trojans could put up some big numbers playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this year.
You can watch Columbia vs. Carrollton live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Columbia vs. Carrollton football live stream
What: Nationally-ranked high school football power Carrollton hosts Columbia
When: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on Friday, August 23
Where: Carrollton High School | Carrollton, Georgia
How to watch the live stream online: Watch Carrollton vs. Columbia live on the NFHS Network
Listen: You can listen to this game on the Trojan News Network
Live updates: Get live Columbia vs. Carrollton updates on SBLive
What to know about Julian Lewis
When Julian Lewis reclassified to the Class of 2025, many thought he'd take a step back in the rankings. Instead, he was named the top recruit of that class, which is a monumental achievement for a prospect who jumped up a grade.
So far, the 5-star USC commit has had no issue with the additional hype, tossing three touchdowns last week to lead the Trojans to a 21-14 win against Woodward Academy in a game televised on ESPN2.
With Lewis under center, Carrollton is the favorite to win Georgia Class 6A state title this season, which is now the largest classification in the state.
Watch Lewis and the Trojans take on Columbia this week live on the NFHS Network.
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports