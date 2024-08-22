High School

Columbia vs. Carrollton football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/23/2024)

Sam Brown

Julian Lewis and nationally-ranked Carrollton host Columbia on Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup.
Star quarterback Julian Lewis and nationally-ranked Carrollton will be back in action on Friday when they welcome Columbia to town for a Georgia high school football matchup.

Lewis was named the nation's No. 1 prospect by Rivals earlier this year and Carrollton is No. 18 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings. With Columbia coming off a blowout loss last week, Lewis and the Trojans could put up some big numbers playing in front of their home crowd for the first time this year.

You can watch Columbia vs. Carrollton live on the NFHS Network.

How to watch Columbia vs. Carrollton football live stream

What: Nationally-ranked high school football power Carrollton hosts Columbia

When: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on Friday, August 23

Where: Carrollton High School | Carrollton, Georgia

How to watch the live stream online: Watch Carrollton vs. Columbia live on the NFHS Network

Listen: You can listen to this game on the Trojan News Network

Live updates: Get live Columbia vs. Carrollton updates on SBLive

What to know about Julian Lewis

When Julian Lewis reclassified to the Class of 2025, many thought he'd take a step back in the rankings. Instead, he was named the top recruit of that class, which is a monumental achievement for a prospect who jumped up a grade.

So far, the 5-star USC commit has had no issue with the additional hype, tossing three touchdowns last week to lead the Trojans to a 21-14 win against Woodward Academy in a game televised on ESPN2.

With Lewis under center, Carrollton is the favorite to win Georgia Class 6A state title this season, which is now the largest classification in the state.

Watch Lewis and the Trojans take on Columbia this week live on the NFHS Network.

