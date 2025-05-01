Four-star shooting guard Landyn Colyer discusses recruitment, upcoming visits
One of the most coveted prospects in the nation for the junior class talks withHigh School on SI Florida about his recruitment and upcoming visits.
Overtime Elite (Georgia) four-star shooting guard Landyn Colyer, who is the No. 122 ranked player in the nation for the junior class, according to 247Sports, where he is coming off a stellar junior season where he played for Specially Fit Academy (SFA) before finishing out the season playing for the Cold Hearts on the Overtime Elite circuit. Colyer averaged 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game with Cold Hearts.
According to his 247Sports profile, Colyer holds offers from FSU, Ole Miss, Washington, Wichita State, High Point, Illinois-Chicago, Stetson, Jacksonville, USF, UT Arlington, UCF and Hampton.
Colyer talks about the schools that are reaching out to him the most in the thread below:
HAMPTON: "Coach (Thomas) and my family have had off-and-on conversations, where they really want me to come take a visit there."
OLE MISS: "Coach (Beard) and I have had extended talks where he believes I would be a great addition to his program and loves my style of play."
UCF: "I have good relationships with Coach (Hood) and Coach (Waterman) on the unofficial visit. Coach Dawkins offered me on the spot after building a relationship with him, he loved me and my family."
WASHINGTON: "There hasn't been much communication between the coaching staff and myself."
WICHITA STATE: "We've had brief conversations with text messaging, but not a lot has been engaged between the coaching staff, myself, and my family."
Colyer is currently playing for the Florida Rebels in the Nike EYBL Grassroots circuit, where he told High School on SI that he heard from Arizona and Louisiana following the first session in Phoenix, Arizona, last weekend.
