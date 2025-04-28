Garrett Ruppel steps down as Destin boys basketball coach, named head coach at Rocky Bayou Christian
The coaching carousel in the Sunshine State continues as another head boys basketball coach is on the move this week.
The latest comes from Destin High School, where Garrett Ruppell is stepping down following two seasons with the Sharks after spending three seasons from 2020 to 2023 at Bell Creek Academy in Riverview, Ruppel told High School on SI on Monday.
Ruppel will be named the head boys basketball coach at Rocky Bayou Christian, where he will be replacing Rob Hubbs, who resigned from his position after seven seasons with the Knights posting a career record of 60-95 (.387) winning percentage in his tenure with the program.
Ruppel, in his two seasons with Destin High School, finished 26-24 (.520) winning percentage and didn't make the regional playoffs as the Sharks were still in their two-year postseason ban for becoming eligible for the Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) state playoffs.
The Sharks went 14-11 during the 2024-2025 season and will be eligible for Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) district, regional, and state competition starting in the 2025-2026 season.
Ruppel will look to lead Rocky Bayou Christian to their first winning season since 2015-2016, when they finished with a 17-7 record and reached the regional quarterfinals before their season ended in the hands of Providence School (Jacksonville).
