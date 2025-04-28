Terry Posey retires from coaching after spending the past seven seasons as Navarre head boys basketball coach
According to the Santa Rosa County School District website, Navarre is seeking a head boys basketball coach for the 2025-2026 season.
Previous coach Terry Posey is retiring from coaching after spending the past seven seasons coaching boys basketball at Navarre High School which comes following 20 years at Johnson Abernathy Graetz in Montgomery, Alabama. Posey told High School on SI on Monday.
Posey took over the Raiders boys basketball program in August 2018, where he posted a career record of 67-97 (.403) winning percentage and had just one winning season in his tenure with the Raiders which came in 2019-2020 where they reached the regional quarterfinals before having their season come to an end against Milton High School.
Posey took over for Taf Bentley who coached for four seasons with the Raiders from 2015 to 2018, posting a career record of 49-55 (.471) winning percentage during his tenure with the program.
The Raiders struggled in the 2024-2025 season, where they finished with a 4-17 record and had their season come to an end in the district quarterfinals against Milton High School.
