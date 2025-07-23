Future Alabama Star Xavier Griffin Eyes Huge Senior Year at Gainesville High
Now that 2026 5-star Alabama commit Xavier Griffin is committed, he can now focus in on his senior season with the Gainesville Red Elephants who are expected to have a huge year. Griffin knows this is his final ride at the High School level and he wants to make the most of it.
Time to Focus After the Big Commitment
"I just want to enjoy this last ride with my brothers! This is my last year to truly leave my legacy at Gainesville High School," said Griffin.
There are very high expectations at Gainesville High and this year will be no different. Everyone has the dream to win the big game, the state championship. When you want to leave a legacy, there is no better way to leave one as a state champion. Griffin has a couple of goals in mind that is certainly in his reach.
"Winning a State Championship and I want to be Mr. Georgia when the season is all said and done," Griffin proclaimed.
Why Griffin Committed to Alabama
From the outside looking in, it's easy to judge reasons as to why a player decommits or commits. For Xavier Griffin, his reasons were personal and close to heart.
"Relationships and consistency. Coach C Rob stayed in contact and came often to visit even when I was committed to USC, so that meant the world to me and my mom," he said.
'Mama Bear' Loved the Consistency from the Crimson Tide Coaches
When Mama bear is happy, all is good! One thing that stood out to Griffin and his mother was relationships and consistency. Those are huge components when it comes to making a big decision like that.
A Childhood Dream Come True
Griffin talked about what it means to commit to a program like Alabama and his deep-rooted connection with Griffin and the Tide.
"It means the world to be able to play for Bama. This is a program I grew up watching and rooting for as a kid. I use to tell my mom that I would play for them one day and it's crazy that one day has come."
If nothing else inspires young rising talents, this should. Griffin dreamt of playing for the Crimson Tide as a child and now, after much hard work, here Griffin is as an Alabama commit.
The Focus Now Turns to Winning A State Championship
Griffin can now focus on his high school season at Gainesville, and the Red Elephants are in the mix of state title talks as one of the favorites. Griffin can really dig deep with his team and focus on his senior year in Georgia High School football.
"It's a huge relief; I can truly lock into my team and focus on winning state," Griffin said.
As Xavier Griffin faces his final High School season as a Red Elephant from Gainesville, he will have the chance to add to the legacy that he has already created in his time there. He wants to go to the next level and create a new legacy but for now, it's all about his high school legacy and he is gearing up to make that happen.
"I want to be remembered as a great leader, a dominant player that is versatile and a true difference maker," Griffin added.
It's going to be a special year for Griffin and the Gainesville Red Elephants, and we can all sit back and enjoy Griffin as he stives for a state title with his teammates. We can also enjoy watching Griffin paint the final touch-ups to his marvelous High School career.
Gainesville will kick off its the 2025 football season in a non-region battle with Marietta, on August 15. The game will be at home at City Park on Bobby Gruhn Field. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.