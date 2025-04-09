George Brown named Class 1A-Division II boys basketball Coach of the Year
According to the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association, Savannah (Georgia) head boys basketball coach George Brown was named the Class 1A-Division II Boys Basketball Coach of the Year.
Brown just finished his second season coaching the Savannah Blue Jackets where he led them to a 27-4 record as well as winning their first state championship since 1998 and their 12th overall state title in program history.
Brown is a graduate from Camden County in 2012 where he often played Savannah High as a player before moving onto play his collegiate basketball career at Armstrong State University from 2013 to 2016.
Brown is in his fourth year overall on the Blue Jackets staff where he started as an assistant under the legendary head coach Tim Jordan before the 2020-2021 season and took over as the head coach when Jordan retired after the 2022-2023 season.
Before this season, the Blue Jackets previously made the state championship game three times since their state championship run in 1998--- Losing to Berkmar in 2001, Milton in 2012, and crosstown rival Johnson in 2013.
