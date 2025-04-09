Bishop McNamara of Maryland are queens of the court: Top high school sports stories (4/8/2025)
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.
When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion.
1. The queens of the court: No. 1 Bishop McNamara
It was both a matter of quanity and quality for the Bishop McNamara High School girls basketball team that launched them to the final No. 1 spot in the High School On SI national rankings. The Mustangs, out of Forestville (Md.) not only won 30 games for just the second time in program history, but they also won 13 games over top-50 national caliber programs, according to girls basketball editor Todd Milles. Balance and buy-in were keys to the season along with srong contributions from seven seniors, five who secured NCAA Division I scholarships, including Georgia bound Zhen Craft. See final Top 25 national ranking
2. Cameron Boozier is 'SI Six' Boys Basketball Player of Year
Talk about a hot streak. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) senior Cameron Boozer continued his weeklong-plus stretch of of honors and triumphs by being named Tuesday as the High School on SI National Player of the Year four days after he and his twin Cayden led the Explorers to a Chipotle Nationals championship. The 6-foot-10 senior forward and son of former NBA standout Carlos Boozer averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game which earned him the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year last week for his excellence on and off the court.
3. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson two more of 'SI Six'
Considering more than 500,000 boys play competitive high school basketball to be selected among the top six is a special honor. The remaining five besides Boozer, all seniors, are all projected first-round NBA draft picks in 2026. In fact, Boozer, in projected No. 3 selection according to the nbadraftroom.com, behind A.J. Dybantsa of Utah Prep, and Darryn Peterson, of Prolific Prep.
4. Friday Night Lights draws former NFL QB
Eight-year NFL quarterback Seneca Wallace will be the new offensive coordinator at Legacy Christian Academy High School in Frisco Texas. And why not? Coaching high school football in Texas is prestigious stuff as it should be for Wallace who is already the quarterback's coach for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the USFL.
Read High School On SI correspondent Levin Payton's account.
5. Best in baseball: Unbeaten SoCal squad still on top
Hopefully the competition will be much tougher at the USA Baseball National Invitational this week after the nation's No. 1 team Corona (13-0) won both their games last week by a combined score of 43-0. Check out Payton's national Top 25 rankings, which includes six teams from Florida, four from California, followed by Texas and Louisiana, with three each, Georgia with two and North Carolina, Washington, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma with one each.