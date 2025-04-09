High School

Bishop McNamara of Maryland are queens of the court: Top high school sports stories (4/8/2025)

High School On SI National High 5: Postseason basketball awards continue to flood in, led by the girls squad from Maryland; Cameron Boozer earns yet more acclaim; SI Six boys announced

Mitch Stephens

Bishop McNamara won the WCAC and Maryland Private School State Tournament championships on its way to the final No. 1 ranking in Maryland's girls basketball for the 2024-25 season.
Welcome to the National High 5 from High School on SI, a daily look at five of the country's top, most talked about high school sports stories.

When applicable, we'll offer texture, context and even a little opinion.

1. The queens of the court: No. 1 Bishop McNamara

No. 1 Bishop McNamara celebrates its victory over Bishop Ireton in the WCAC Girls Basketball championship game. / Bishop McNamara Girls Basketball Instagram

It was both a matter of quanity and quality for the Bishop McNamara High School girls basketball team that launched them to the final No. 1 spot in the High School On SI national rankings. The Mustangs, out of Forestville (Md.) not only won 30 games for just the second time in program history, but they also won 13 games over top-50 national caliber programs, according to girls basketball editor Todd Milles. Balance and buy-in were keys to the season along with srong contributions from seven seniors, five who secured NCAA Division I scholarships, including Georgia bound Zhen Craft. See final Top 25 national ranking

2. Cameron Boozier is 'SI Six' Boys Basketball Player of Year

2025 Chipotle High School Basketball Nationals
Cameron Boozer of Columbus drives past Jaden Toombs of Dynamic Prep during the championship game of the 2025 Chipotle Nationals in Indiana. / Photo by Tyler Hart

Talk about a hot streak. Columbus (Miami, Fla.) senior Cameron Boozer continued his weeklong-plus stretch of of honors and triumphs by being named Tuesday as the High School on SI National Player of the Year four days after he and his twin Cayden led the Explorers to a Chipotle Nationals championship. The 6-foot-10 senior forward and son of former NBA standout Carlos Boozer averaged 22.6 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game which earned him the Morgan Wootten National Player of the Year last week for his excellence on and off the court.

3. AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson two more of 'SI Six'

Prolific Prep's Darryn Peterson is one of the elite six players on the SI Six squad selected by High School on SI's Tarek Fattal. / Photo: Greg Jungferman

Considering more than 500,000 boys play competitive high school basketball to be selected among the top six is a special honor. The remaining five besides Boozer, all seniors, are all projected first-round NBA draft picks in 2026. In fact, Boozer, in projected No. 3 selection according to the nbadraftroom.com, behind A.J. Dybantsa of Utah Prep, and Darryn Peterson, of Prolific Prep.

4. Friday Night Lights draws former NFL QB

Former Iowa State quarterback Seneca Wallace was a Heisman Trophy hopeful heading into the 2002 season. After eight seasons in the NFL and various other stops, Wallace will be the new offesnive coordinator at Legacy Christian Academy in Frisco, Texas. / Doug Wells, Copyright 2002 The Des Moines Register;Yes-desm, DMJuice via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Eight-year NFL quarterback Seneca Wallace will be the new offensive coordinator at Legacy Christian Academy High School in Frisco Texas. And why not? Coaching high school football in Texas is prestigious stuff as it should be for Wallace who is already the quarterback's coach for the St. Louis Battlehawks of the USFL.

Read High School On SI correspondent Levin Payton's account.

5. Best in baseball: Unbeaten SoCal squad still on top

Corona High's Billy Carlson (3) celebrates after rounding the bases from a home run against La Mirada in the Boras Classic final / Greg Stein

Hopefully the competition will be much tougher at the USA Baseball National Invitational this week after the nation's No. 1 team Corona (13-0) won both their games last week by a combined score of 43-0. Check out Payton's national Top 25 rankings, which includes six teams from Florida, four from California, followed by Texas and Louisiana, with three each, Georgia with two and North Carolina, Washington, Ohio, Tennessee, Missouri, Nevada and Oklahoma with one each.

Mitch Stephens
MITCH STEPHENS

Mitch Stephens is a senior editor at SBLive Sports for California, a state he's covered high school sports since 1984. He won multiple CNPA and CPSWA writing awards with the Contra Costa Times, San Francisco Chronicle and MaxPreps.com before joining the SBLive staff in 2022. He's covered the beat nationally since 2007, profiling such athletes as Derrick Henry, Paige Bueckers, Patrick Mahomes, Sabrina Ionescu, Jayson Tatum, Chiney Ogwumike, Jeremy Lin and Najee Harris as preps. You can reach him at mitch@scorebooklive.com.

