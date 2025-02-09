High School

Georgia high school football: Lee County announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Trojans' schedule are Colquitt County and Tift County

Andy Villamarzo

Lee County Football/

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Lee County Trojans announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Trojans will play 10 games, including two home contests against Colquitt County and Tift County

Among other teams on the schedule are Northside-Warner Robins, Houston County, Coffee, Godby (Florida), Veterans, and a road date at Thomas County Central.

Below is the Trojans' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 LEE COUNTY TROJANS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Warner Robins

Aug. 22: vs. Hapeville Charter

Aug. 29: vs. Tift County

Sep. 12: vs. Colquitt County

Sep. 26: at Thomas County Central

Oct. 3: at Coffee

Oct. 10: vs. Godby (Florida)

Oct. 17: vs.Veterans

Oct. 24: vs. Northside-Warner Robins

Oct. 31: at Houston County

More From High School On SI 

 Gadsden County (Florida) to travel north and face Illinois' Class 6A champ in September

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• Marshall Manning, Class of 2029 QB, throws dime to NFL star Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Georgia