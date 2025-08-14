High School

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (GHSA) - August 14, 2025

Get GHSA live updates, final scores and game results as the Georgia high school football season kicks off August 14, 2025

Sam Brown

The Buford defense gang tackles Milton running back TJ Lester in their 2024 matchup.
The Buford defense gang tackles Milton running back TJ Lester in their 2024 matchup. / David McGregor

The 2025 Georgia high school football season officially kicks off on Thursday, August 14, 2025, with 16 games scheduled across the Peach State. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

The highlight of opening night is the nationally televised showdown between a pair of Power 25 nationally ranked teams as No. 10 Buford hosts No. 15 Milton at Buford's brand-new $62 million Phillip Beard Stadium, with that matchup airing live on ESPN at 7 p.m. ET.

This marquee matchup features two of the top-ranked teams in Georgia, with Buford seeking revenge after the Wolves fell to the Eagles 13-10 in last season's opener.

Another key game to watch is Columbia vs Cartersville in Class 4A, as both teams look to make early statements in what promises to be a competitive classification.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Georgia, click on the links below.

Georgia High School Football Scores - Thursday, August 14, 2025

Class 6A

Georgia's top class, Class 6A, has 4 games scheduled for Thursday night.

View full 6A scoreboard

Class 5A

GHSA Class 5A features 5 games across the state.

View full 5A scoreboard

Class 4A

There are 5 matchups in Class 4A on the schedule.

View full 4A scoreboard

Class 3A

Thursday night features 5 games in Class 3A.

View full 3A scoreboard

Class 2A

Class 2A is slated for 7 games throughout the Peach State.

View full 2A scoreboard

Class 1A Division I

There are 4 Class 1A Division I games scheduled.

View full 1A DI scoreboard

Class 1A Division II

There are no Class 1A Division II games on Thursday's slate, but that classification will kick off its season on Friday.

View full 1A DII scoreboard

