High School

Georgia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (GHSA) - August 15, 2025

Get GHSA live updates and final scores as the first Friday night of the 2025 Georgia high school football season gets underway August 15, 2025

Sam Brown

Nationally ranked Grayson kicks off the 2025 Georgia high school football season on the road at Collins Hill.
Nationally ranked Grayson kicks off the 2025 Georgia high school football season on the road at Collins Hill. / Colin Hubbard

There are 173 high school football games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, August 15, marking the first full Friday night of the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.

Following Thursday's season opener, highlighted by Buford's victory over Milton on ESPN, the Peach State delivers a massive slate of games across all classifications.

The marquee matchup features a pair of top-ranked Georgia teams as No. 1 Grayson travels to face No. 7 Collins Hill in Class 6A, while Class 4A showcases an intriguing battle between Benedictine and Colquitt County.

With 16 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Georgia high school football officially kicks into full swing.

Georgia High School Football Scores - Friday, August 15, 2025

Class 6A

Class 6A has 34 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by nationally-ranked Grayson taking on Collins Hill.

View full 6A scoreboard

Class 5A

Class 5A features 45 games across the state, with Monroe vs. Thomas County Central leading the slate.

View full 5A scoreboard

Class 4A

There are 49 Class 4A matchups on the schedule, featuring the marquee battle between Benedictine and Colquitt County.

View full 4A scoreboard

Class 3A

Class 3A has 45 games taking place Friday, with Therrell vs Cedar Grove as the featured matchup.

View full 3A scoreboard

Class 2A

Class 2A features 35 games throughout Georgia, highlighted by Carver vs. Whitewater.

View full 2A scoreboard

Class 1A Division I

There are 44 Class 1A Division I games scheduled, with Fitzgerald vs. Irwin County leading the way.

View full 1A DI scoreboard

Class 1A Division II

Class 1A Division II was the only GHSA classification to not play on Thursday, but it kicks off the 2025 season with 42 games on Friday's slate, featuring a showdown between Bowdon and Fellowship Christian.

View full 1A DII scoreboard

More Georgia Football News from High School On SI

feed

Published
Sam Brown
SAM BROWN

Sam Brown covers high school sports as well as NCAA football and basketball. Sam began his professional career as a high school sports reporter for The Tennessean in Nashville where he covered boys and girls prep sports full-time and helped cover Vanderbilt football, Tennessee Titans football and Nashville Predators hockey. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a double major in journalism and communication studies and currently lives in Seattle with his girlfriend and dog.  

Home/Georgia