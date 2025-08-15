Georgia High School Football Scores, Results & Live Updates (GHSA) - August 15, 2025
There are 173 high school football games scheduled across Georgia on Friday, August 15, marking the first full Friday night of the 2025 high school football season. You can follow every game live on our Georgia High School Football Scoreboard.
Following Thursday's season opener, highlighted by Buford's victory over Milton on ESPN, the Peach State delivers a massive slate of games across all classifications.
The marquee matchup features a pair of top-ranked Georgia teams as No. 1 Grayson travels to face No. 7 Collins Hill in Class 6A, while Class 4A showcases an intriguing battle between Benedictine and Colquitt County.
With 16 games featuring ranked teams, Friday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Georgia high school football officially kicks into full swing.
Georgia High School Football Scores - Friday, August 15, 2025
Class 6A
Class 6A has 34 games scheduled for Friday night, highlighted by nationally-ranked Grayson taking on Collins Hill.
Class 5A
Class 5A features 45 games across the state, with Monroe vs. Thomas County Central leading the slate.
Class 4A
There are 49 Class 4A matchups on the schedule, featuring the marquee battle between Benedictine and Colquitt County.
Class 3A
Class 3A has 45 games taking place Friday, with Therrell vs Cedar Grove as the featured matchup.
Class 2A
Class 2A features 35 games throughout Georgia, highlighted by Carver vs. Whitewater.
Class 1A Division I
There are 44 Class 1A Division I games scheduled, with Fitzgerald vs. Irwin County leading the way.
Class 1A Division II
Class 1A Division II was the only GHSA classification to not play on Thursday, but it kicks off the 2025 season with 42 games on Friday's slate, featuring a showdown between Bowdon and Fellowship Christian.