High School

GHSA Finalizes Competitive Classes for 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 School years

All Appeals have been heard and tentative regions announced

Sean Conway

On November 10, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) finalized its state classifications for the next two academic years.
On November 10, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) finalized its state classifications for the next two academic years. / Corey Jones

The last data has been input, and the calculators have been stowed for two more years in regards to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) sports classifications.

New GHSA Classifications are set after appeals

Last week, the GHSA announced the re-class pending Monday's appeals. The classifications are based on student enrollment combined with a multiplier for students outside the school zone. Schools of every demographic, big or small, urban or rural, and public or private, are affected. Including many schools with teams ranked in High School on Sports Illustrated All Class Computer Rankings.

The return of Class 7A

For the past two years (including the current), Georgia has had Classes from 1A-6A, but is bringing back class 7A. Class A is currently divided into two classes, but that distinction will go away next fall.

Several teams that were set in every class from 7A to 2A appealed to move down. Some schools actually appealed to move up in classification. Over a dozen schools were allowed to move down in class. GHSA executive director Tim Scott commented that the appeals were mostly over a discrepancy in the accounting.

"A lot of (the appeal) is because a school makes a mistake filling out a form. ... They show us evidence of the mistake and show us how it should be corrected. That's real important. You've got to make sure it's correct."

Moving Down

When schools request to move down from their assigned classification, it can be about travel.

"We have some schools that a routine trip is two and a half to three hours," said Scott.

Or, it can be about being competitive, but that's up to interpretation. "When you look at the big spectrum, somebody may feel like, 'Hey, I've not been very competitive because we haven't made deep runs into the state playoffs.' Another school may say, 'I haven't been competitive because I haven't made the state playoffs.' "

Arabia Mountain, Lakeside-Evans, Meadowcreek, and Osborne all dropped out of 7A. Arabia Mountain plunged down two spots to 5A, and the others will be in 6A. Drew is the only school dropping from 6A to 5A. Central-Macon and Douglas won their appeals and will reside in 4A.

Dropping from 4A down a notch are Cross Creek, Johnson (Savannah), and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. Gordon Central, Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe, Mount Vernon, and Savannah Christian will make the move from 3A to 2A. Lanier County and Twiggs County will compete in Class A instead of their original 2A slot.

If some of the appeals may not have been strictly based on numbers, That's okay. "I want people to battle for their schools. I want people to battle for their young people," said Scott.

Movin' on Up

A handful of schools opted to punch up in classification. Scott said that the process to move up a weight is basically a formality: "When they request to move up, we grant that request."

No schools requested to move into the state's highest class, 7A. Cedar Shoals and Walnut Grove did jump from 5A to 6A. Catholic schools, Benedictine, and Marist were accepted into 5A. Marist's inside the perimeter, neighbor Pace Academy jumped from their original 3A spot to 4A.

Rivals McNair and Towers both moved from 2A to 3A and are set once again to play in the same region moving forward. Non-football playing schools Johnson (Augusta), Coretta Scott King, Davidson Fine Arts, and Technical Career Magnet will all be in the crowded Class 2A.

Notables

Two powerful football schools on the appeals list that will be staying put are Thomas County Central and Creekside. TCC is currently ranked No. 3 and Creekside is currently ranked No. 6 in High School on SI's Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. They were slotted to jump to 6A and will remain there.

Aug 29, 2025; Waynesboro, Georgia, USA; A Benedictine athlete is tackled during the Burke County and Benedictine high school.
Aug 29, 2025; Waynesboro, Georgia, USA; A Benedictine athlete is tackled during the Burke County and Benedictine high school football game at Burke County High School. Benedictine won 41-0. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK / Katie Goodale-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the other hand, as noted, powers Marist and Benedictine are ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the computer poll for Class AAAA, but are accepting the challenge of a step up in class.

The state's classifications are set for the next two years, the regions will be cemented next week, but the heavy lifting is nearly complete, and there is satisfaction in the results and process at the GHSA offices in Thomaston. "The reclassification committee did a great job. (Associate director) Don Corr did a great job. I'm thankful setting of the classifications and regions. I'm thankful for the way the day went."

Final GHSA Classifications: 2026-27 thru 2027-28

Class 7A

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

Camden County

Carrollton

Campbell

Archer

Colquit County

Douglas County

Harrison

Grayson

Lowndes

East Coweta

Hillgrove

Lakeside-DeKalb

Richmond Hill

Northgate

Kennesaw Mountain

Newton

Valdosta

Paulding County

McEachern

North Atlanta

Westlake

Pebblebrook

Rockdale County

South Gwinnett

Region 5

Region 6

Region 7

Region 8

Cherokee

Alliance Academy

Berkmar

Buford

Etowah

Denmark

Brookwood

Central Gwinnett

Marietta

Forsyth Central

Duluth

Collins Hill

North Cobb

Innovation Academy

Norcross

Dacula

North Paulding

Lambert

North Gwinnett

Discovery

Walton

North Forsyth

Parkview

Mill Creek

Wheeler

South Forsyth

Peachtree Ridge

Seckinger

West Forsyth

Class 6A

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

Bradwell Institute

Coffee

Creekside

Alcovy

Brunswick

Houston County

Hughes

Chamblee

Effingham County

Lee County

Lovejoy

Decatur

Glynn Academy

Northside-Warner Robins

McIntosh

Dunwoody

Greenbrier

Thomas County Central

Morrow

Heritage-Conyers

Grovetown

Tift County

Newnan

Meadowcreek

Lakeside-Evans

Veterans

Northside-Columbus

Midtown

South Effingham

Tri-Cities

Shiloh

Woodward Academy

Region 5

Region 6

Region 7

Region 8

Alexander

Creekview

Alpharetta

Apalachee

Chapel Hill

Kell

Gainesville

Cedar Shoals

East Paulding

Lassiter

Johns Creek

Clarke Central

Hiram

Pope

Lanier

Habersham Central

New Manchester

River Ridge

Milton

Jackson County

Osborne

Rome

Mountain View

Loganville

South Cobb

Sequoyah

Riverwood

Walnut Grove

South Paulding

Woodstock

Roswell

Class 5A

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

Benedictine

Eagles Landing

Banneker

Arabia Mountain

Evans

Jones County

Central-Carroll

Drew

Groves

Locust Grove

Griffin

Dutchtown

Jenkins

Ola

Harris County

Eastside

Richmond Academy

Perry

LaGrange

Forest Park

Statesboro

Union Grove

Lithia Springs

Jonesboro

Ware County

Warner Robins

Starrs Mill

M.L. King

Wayne County

Whitewater

Mundys Mill

Stockbridge

Region 5

Region 6

Region 7

Region 8

Cross Keys

Blessed Trinity

Allatoona

East Forsyth

Druid Hills

Cambridge

Cartersville

Flowery Branch

Jackson-Atlanta

Centennial

Cass

Jefferson

Lithona

Chattahoochee

Cedartown

Johnson-Gainesville

Mays

Marist

Dalton

Madison County

Southwest DeKalb

Northview

Villa Rica

North Oconee

Tucker

Sprayberry

Woodland-Cartersville

Winder-Barrow

St. Pius X

Class 4A

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

Bainbridge

Baldwin

Harem

Fayette County

Cairo

Howard

Liberty County

Hampton

Columbus

Mary Persons

Long County

Luella

Dougherty

Peach County

New Hampstead

McDonough

Hardaway

Spalding

Southeast Bulloch

Mt. Zion-Jonesboro

Monroe

Troup County

West Laurens

North Clayton

Shaw

Upson-Lee

Windsor Forest

Riverdale

Spencer

Westside-Macon

Sandy Creek

Westover

Woodland-Stockbridge

Region 5

Region 6

Region 7

Region 8

Clarkston

Chestatee

Adairsville

Cherokee Bluff

Douglass-Atlanta

Dawson County

Calhoun

East Hall

Greater Atlanta Christian

Gilmer

Heritage-Catoosa

East Jackson

North Springs

North Hall

Northwest Whitfield

Hoschton

Pace Academy

Pickens

Ridgeland

Monroe Area

Salem

White County

Southeast Whitfield

Oconee County

Stephenson

West Hall

Stone Mountain

Westminster

Class 3A

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

Carver-Columbus

Callaway

Appling County

Burke County

Cook

Central-Macon

Beach

Butler

Crisp County

Jackson

Brantley County

Cross Creek

Jordan

Lamar County

Islands

Hephzibah

Kendrick

Northeast

Johnson-Savannah

Morgan County

Sumter County

Pike County

Pierce County

Thomson

Worth County

Rutland

Tattnall County

Washington County

Southwest

Toombs County

Westside-Augusta

Region 5

Region 6

Region 7

Region 8

Haraison County

Carver-Atlanta

Coahulla Creek

Barrow

Holy Innocents

Cedar Grove

LaFayette

Elbert County

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Columbia

Murray County

Franklin County

Lovett

Hapeville

North Murray

Hart County

North Cobb Christian

McNair

Ringgold

Hebron Christian

Temple

Miller Grove

Rockmart

Lumpkin County

Therrell

Redan

Sonoraville

Stephens County

Wesleyan

South Atlanta

Union County

Towers

Class 2A

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

Bacon County

ACE Charter

Bryan County

Aquinas

Berrien

Bleckley County

Calvary Day School

Davidson Fine Arts

Brooks County

Dodge County

Metter

Glenn Hills

Fitzgerald

Dublin

Savannah

Jasper County

Jeff Davis

East Laurens

Savannah Arts Academy

Jefferson County

Thomasville

Vidalia

Savannah Christian

Johnson-Augusta

Screven County

Josey

St. Vincents Academy

Laney

Swainsboro

Putnam County

Woodville-Tompkins

Social Circle

Technical Career Magnet

Region 5

Region 6

Region 7

Region 8

Ben Franklin Academy

Armuchee

Chattooga

Athens Academy

Coretta Scott King

Bremen

Christian Heritage

Banks County

Drew Charter School

Coosa

Dade County

Commerce

Eagles Landing Christian

Darlington

Dalton County

Oglethorpe County

Greenforest Christian

Heard County

Fannin County

Prince Avenue Christian

Landmark Christian

Model

Gordon Central

Providence Christian

Paideia

Mt. Zion-Carroll

Gordon Lee

Rabun County

Southwest Atlanta Christian

Pepperell

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

Stilwell Arts

Trinity Christian

Utopian Academy

W.D. Mohammed

Washington

Whitefield Academy

Region 9

Atlanta International

DeKalb School for the Arts

Fellowship Christian

Galloway

Kings Ridge

Mount Vernon

Mt. Bethel Christian

Mt. Paran Christian

Mt. Pisgah Christian

St. Francis

THRIVE Christian

Walker

Web School

Class 1A

Region 1

Region 2

Region 3

Region 4

Baker County

Atkinson County

Claxton

Dooly County

Calhoun County

Baconton

Emanuel County Institute

Hawkinsville

Early County

Charlton County

McIntosh County Academy

Telfair County

Miller County

Clinch County

Montgomery County

Turner County

Pataula Charter

Echols County

Portal

Twiggs County

Quitman County

Irwin County

Savannah Classical

Wheeler County

Randolph-County

Lanier County

Savannah Early College

Wilcox County

Seminole County

Mitchell County

Steam Academy

Southwest Georgia STEM

Pelham

Treutlen

Spring Creek

Stewart County

Terrell County

Region 5

Region 6

Region 7

Region 8

Georgia Military County

Central-Talbotton

Atlanta Classical

Greene County

Georgia School for Innovation

Chattahoochee County

B.E.S.T. Academy

Lake Oconee Academy

Glascock County

Crawford County

Bowdon

Lincoln County

Hancock County

Furlow Charter

Elite Scholars Acaemy

Taliaferro County

Jenkins County

Macon County

Greenville

Towns County

Johnson County

Marion County

Manchester

Warren County

Wilkinson County

Rainey-McCullers

Northwest Classical Academy

Washington-Wilkes

Schley County

Trion

Woody Gap

Taylor County

Webster County

Published
Sean Conway
SEAN CONWAY

Sean Conway was introduced to sports media as a teenage usher for Georgia Tech football a decade before working as a radio and television high school play-by-play and color commentator for football and basketball. He moved on to sports talk radio, working as a producer and digital content provider. His versatile writing background since includes covering everything from drum lines and Supercross to high school state championships, college sports, and professional beats for Atlanta’s teams. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Georgia