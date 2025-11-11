GHSA Finalizes Competitive Classes for 2026-2027 and 2027-2028 School years
The last data has been input, and the calculators have been stowed for two more years in regards to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) sports classifications.
New GHSA Classifications are set after appeals
Last week, the GHSA announced the re-class pending Monday's appeals. The classifications are based on student enrollment combined with a multiplier for students outside the school zone. Schools of every demographic, big or small, urban or rural, and public or private, are affected. Including many schools with teams ranked in High School on Sports Illustrated All Class Computer Rankings.
The return of Class 7A
For the past two years (including the current), Georgia has had Classes from 1A-6A, but is bringing back class 7A. Class A is currently divided into two classes, but that distinction will go away next fall.
Several teams that were set in every class from 7A to 2A appealed to move down. Some schools actually appealed to move up in classification. Over a dozen schools were allowed to move down in class. GHSA executive director Tim Scott commented that the appeals were mostly over a discrepancy in the accounting.
"A lot of (the appeal) is because a school makes a mistake filling out a form. ... They show us evidence of the mistake and show us how it should be corrected. That's real important. You've got to make sure it's correct."
Moving Down
When schools request to move down from their assigned classification, it can be about travel.
"We have some schools that a routine trip is two and a half to three hours," said Scott.
Or, it can be about being competitive, but that's up to interpretation. "When you look at the big spectrum, somebody may feel like, 'Hey, I've not been very competitive because we haven't made deep runs into the state playoffs.' Another school may say, 'I haven't been competitive because I haven't made the state playoffs.' "
Arabia Mountain, Lakeside-Evans, Meadowcreek, and Osborne all dropped out of 7A. Arabia Mountain plunged down two spots to 5A, and the others will be in 6A. Drew is the only school dropping from 6A to 5A. Central-Macon and Douglas won their appeals and will reside in 4A.
Dropping from 4A down a notch are Cross Creek, Johnson (Savannah), and KIPP Atlanta Collegiate. Gordon Central, Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe, Mount Vernon, and Savannah Christian will make the move from 3A to 2A. Lanier County and Twiggs County will compete in Class A instead of their original 2A slot.
If some of the appeals may not have been strictly based on numbers, That's okay. "I want people to battle for their schools. I want people to battle for their young people," said Scott.
Movin' on Up
A handful of schools opted to punch up in classification. Scott said that the process to move up a weight is basically a formality: "When they request to move up, we grant that request."
No schools requested to move into the state's highest class, 7A. Cedar Shoals and Walnut Grove did jump from 5A to 6A. Catholic schools, Benedictine, and Marist were accepted into 5A. Marist's inside the perimeter, neighbor Pace Academy jumped from their original 3A spot to 4A.
Rivals McNair and Towers both moved from 2A to 3A and are set once again to play in the same region moving forward. Non-football playing schools Johnson (Augusta), Coretta Scott King, Davidson Fine Arts, and Technical Career Magnet will all be in the crowded Class 2A.
Notables
Two powerful football schools on the appeals list that will be staying put are Thomas County Central and Creekside. TCC is currently ranked No. 3 and Creekside is currently ranked No. 6 in High School on SI's Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings. They were slotted to jump to 6A and will remain there.
On the other hand, as noted, powers Marist and Benedictine are ranked No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, in the computer poll for Class AAAA, but are accepting the challenge of a step up in class.
The state's classifications are set for the next two years, the regions will be cemented next week, but the heavy lifting is nearly complete, and there is satisfaction in the results and process at the GHSA offices in Thomaston. "The reclassification committee did a great job. (Associate director) Don Corr did a great job. I'm thankful setting of the classifications and regions. I'm thankful for the way the day went."
Final GHSA Classifications: 2026-27 thru 2027-28
Class 7A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Camden County
Carrollton
Campbell
Archer
Colquit County
Douglas County
Harrison
Grayson
Lowndes
East Coweta
Hillgrove
Lakeside-DeKalb
Richmond Hill
Northgate
Kennesaw Mountain
Newton
Valdosta
Paulding County
McEachern
North Atlanta
Westlake
Pebblebrook
Rockdale County
South Gwinnett
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 8
Cherokee
Alliance Academy
Berkmar
Buford
Etowah
Denmark
Brookwood
Central Gwinnett
Marietta
Forsyth Central
Duluth
Collins Hill
North Cobb
Innovation Academy
Norcross
Dacula
North Paulding
Lambert
North Gwinnett
Discovery
Walton
North Forsyth
Parkview
Mill Creek
Wheeler
South Forsyth
Peachtree Ridge
Seckinger
West Forsyth
Class 6A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Bradwell Institute
Coffee
Creekside
Alcovy
Brunswick
Houston County
Hughes
Chamblee
Effingham County
Lee County
Lovejoy
Decatur
Glynn Academy
Northside-Warner Robins
McIntosh
Dunwoody
Greenbrier
Thomas County Central
Morrow
Heritage-Conyers
Grovetown
Tift County
Newnan
Meadowcreek
Lakeside-Evans
Veterans
Northside-Columbus
Midtown
South Effingham
Tri-Cities
Shiloh
Woodward Academy
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 8
Alexander
Creekview
Alpharetta
Apalachee
Chapel Hill
Kell
Gainesville
Cedar Shoals
East Paulding
Lassiter
Johns Creek
Clarke Central
Hiram
Pope
Lanier
Habersham Central
New Manchester
River Ridge
Milton
Jackson County
Osborne
Rome
Mountain View
Loganville
South Cobb
Sequoyah
Riverwood
Walnut Grove
South Paulding
Woodstock
Roswell
Class 5A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Benedictine
Eagles Landing
Banneker
Arabia Mountain
Evans
Jones County
Central-Carroll
Drew
Groves
Locust Grove
Griffin
Dutchtown
Jenkins
Ola
Harris County
Eastside
Richmond Academy
Perry
LaGrange
Forest Park
Statesboro
Union Grove
Lithia Springs
Jonesboro
Ware County
Warner Robins
Starrs Mill
M.L. King
Wayne County
Whitewater
Mundys Mill
Stockbridge
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 8
Cross Keys
Blessed Trinity
Allatoona
East Forsyth
Druid Hills
Cambridge
Cartersville
Flowery Branch
Jackson-Atlanta
Centennial
Cass
Jefferson
Lithona
Chattahoochee
Cedartown
Johnson-Gainesville
Mays
Marist
Dalton
Madison County
Southwest DeKalb
Northview
Villa Rica
North Oconee
Tucker
Sprayberry
Woodland-Cartersville
Winder-Barrow
St. Pius X
Class 4A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Bainbridge
Baldwin
Harem
Fayette County
Cairo
Howard
Liberty County
Hampton
Columbus
Mary Persons
Long County
Luella
Dougherty
Peach County
New Hampstead
McDonough
Hardaway
Spalding
Southeast Bulloch
Mt. Zion-Jonesboro
Monroe
Troup County
West Laurens
North Clayton
Shaw
Upson-Lee
Windsor Forest
Riverdale
Spencer
Westside-Macon
Sandy Creek
Westover
Woodland-Stockbridge
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 8
Clarkston
Chestatee
Adairsville
Cherokee Bluff
Douglass-Atlanta
Dawson County
Calhoun
East Hall
Greater Atlanta Christian
Gilmer
Heritage-Catoosa
East Jackson
North Springs
North Hall
Northwest Whitfield
Hoschton
Pace Academy
Pickens
Ridgeland
Monroe Area
Salem
White County
Southeast Whitfield
Oconee County
Stephenson
West Hall
Stone Mountain
Westminster
Class 3A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Carver-Columbus
Callaway
Appling County
Burke County
Cook
Central-Macon
Beach
Butler
Crisp County
Jackson
Brantley County
Cross Creek
Jordan
Lamar County
Islands
Hephzibah
Kendrick
Northeast
Johnson-Savannah
Morgan County
Sumter County
Pike County
Pierce County
Thomson
Worth County
Rutland
Tattnall County
Washington County
Southwest
Toombs County
Westside-Augusta
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 8
Haraison County
Carver-Atlanta
Coahulla Creek
Barrow
Holy Innocents
Cedar Grove
LaFayette
Elbert County
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Columbia
Murray County
Franklin County
Lovett
Hapeville
North Murray
Hart County
North Cobb Christian
McNair
Ringgold
Hebron Christian
Temple
Miller Grove
Rockmart
Lumpkin County
Therrell
Redan
Sonoraville
Stephens County
Wesleyan
South Atlanta
Union County
Towers
Class 2A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Bacon County
ACE Charter
Bryan County
Aquinas
Berrien
Bleckley County
Calvary Day School
Davidson Fine Arts
Brooks County
Dodge County
Metter
Glenn Hills
Fitzgerald
Dublin
Savannah
Jasper County
Jeff Davis
East Laurens
Savannah Arts Academy
Jefferson County
Thomasville
Vidalia
Savannah Christian
Johnson-Augusta
Screven County
Josey
St. Vincents Academy
Laney
Swainsboro
Putnam County
Woodville-Tompkins
Social Circle
Technical Career Magnet
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 8
Ben Franklin Academy
Armuchee
Chattooga
Athens Academy
Coretta Scott King
Bremen
Christian Heritage
Banks County
Drew Charter School
Coosa
Dade County
Commerce
Eagles Landing Christian
Darlington
Dalton County
Oglethorpe County
Greenforest Christian
Heard County
Fannin County
Prince Avenue Christian
Landmark Christian
Model
Gordon Central
Providence Christian
Paideia
Mt. Zion-Carroll
Gordon Lee
Rabun County
Southwest Atlanta Christian
Pepperell
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
Stilwell Arts
Trinity Christian
Utopian Academy
W.D. Mohammed
Washington
Whitefield Academy
Region 9
Atlanta International
DeKalb School for the Arts
Fellowship Christian
Galloway
Kings Ridge
Mount Vernon
Mt. Bethel Christian
Mt. Paran Christian
Mt. Pisgah Christian
St. Francis
THRIVE Christian
Walker
Web School
Class 1A
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 4
Baker County
Atkinson County
Claxton
Dooly County
Calhoun County
Baconton
Emanuel County Institute
Hawkinsville
Early County
Charlton County
McIntosh County Academy
Telfair County
Miller County
Clinch County
Montgomery County
Turner County
Pataula Charter
Echols County
Portal
Twiggs County
Quitman County
Irwin County
Savannah Classical
Wheeler County
Randolph-County
Lanier County
Savannah Early College
Wilcox County
Seminole County
Mitchell County
Steam Academy
Southwest Georgia STEM
Pelham
Treutlen
Spring Creek
Stewart County
Terrell County
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 8
Georgia Military County
Central-Talbotton
Atlanta Classical
Greene County
Georgia School for Innovation
Chattahoochee County
B.E.S.T. Academy
Lake Oconee Academy
Glascock County
Crawford County
Bowdon
Lincoln County
Hancock County
Furlow Charter
Elite Scholars Acaemy
Taliaferro County
Jenkins County
Macon County
Greenville
Towns County
Johnson County
Marion County
Manchester
Warren County
Wilkinson County
Rainey-McCullers
Northwest Classical Academy
Washington-Wilkes
Schley County
Trion
Woody Gap
Taylor County
Webster County