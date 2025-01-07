High School

GHSA's 2024 Football State Championships Draws Record Attendance Numbers For Second Straight Year

The combined overall attendance beat out last year's 2023 state championships

Andy Villamarzo

North Oconee fans root on their team during the GHSA Division 4A Football State Championship game in Atlanta, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024.
North Oconee fans root on their team during the GHSA Division 4A Football State Championship game in Atlanta, on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024. / Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the second consecutive year, the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) is reporting an uptick in attendance numbers at their high school football state championships.

According to a report by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, 56,051 attendees (51,588 paid fans) witnessed the GHSA state championships at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons. The paid attendance is up from the 50,622 paid onlookers from 2023.

The showcase of the best high school football the Peach State has to offer culminated with record-setting attendance numbers from Dec. 16-18, as fans flocked to downtown Atlanta once again for the second straight year. . 

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2024 - 51,588 (8 games + 4 flag)

*2023 – 50,622 (8 games + 3 flag)

Center Parc Stadium

2022 - 40,462 (8 games + 3 flag)

2021 – 22,631 (8 games + 3 flag)

2020 – 24,476 (8 games + 2 flag)

2019 – 28,011 (8 games)

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2018 – 40,463 (8 games)

**Mercedes-Benz Stadium

2017 – 41,202 (8 games)

Georgia Dome

2016 – 47,922 (8 games)

2015 – 46,312 (7 games)

2014 – 45,744 (7 games)

2013 – 43,989 (7 games)

2012 – 40,326 (7 games)

2011 – 40,401 (5 games)

2010 – 44,154 (5 games)

2009 – 36,685 (5 games)

2008 – 37,659 (5 games)

*Paid attendance

**Six games moved to high school fields because of a snow storm

