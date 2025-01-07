Cocoa's Brady Hart Named Florida Dairy Farmers' 2024 Mr. Football
Florida Dairy Farmers on Monday announced Cocoa quarterback Brady Hart as Mr. Football out of the Sunshine State.
It caps another stellar season for Hart after he led the Tigers to the Class 2A state championship back in mid-December over Gadsden County. Hart was named a first-team quarterback on High School On SI's Florida all-state teams.
The Texas A&M signee in his final high school season led the Tigers to the 2A state championship and finished completing 265-of-390 (67 percent) for 4,360 yards and 40 touchdowns.
Hart follows a talented line of passers to come from the school, following up Blake Boda after the 2022 season.
Over the span of the last three years at Cocoa, Hart was apart of three state title teams, leading the program to back-to-back state championships (2S, 2A) in 2023-24. Hart finished his high school career throwing for 8,244 yards and 82 touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi