Teddy Bridgewater Named Florida Dairy Farmers 2024 Coach Of The Year
It's been less than a month since Teddy Bridgewater led his Miami Northwestern Bulls to the Class 3A state championship back in mid-December.
The accolades have begun to pour in for the Detroit Lions' quarterback as Florida Dairy Farmers named Bridgewater the state's Coach of the Year after leading the Bulls to a 41-0 rout of Raines for the 3A crown.
Just a season ago, the Bulls finished 4-6 and well short of the program's high expectations. Bridgewater took the job back in February and guided Miami Northwestern to a 12-2 record, which included four shutouts in the postseason.
It was a dominating run through the FHSAA's Class 3A playoffs en route to winning it all, as the Bridgewater's Bulls out-scored opponents an astounding 262-12 culminating with hoisting the trophy at Pitbull Stadium in Miami.
Bridgewater returned to the NFL less than a couple weeks after winning the state title, signing back on for the rest of the season with the Detroit Lions. The Lions are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFL's NFC Conference and earned a bye week in the Wild-Card Round after defeating the Minnesota Vikings in the regular season finale.
Miami Northwestern fans don't need to worry, however, as Bridgewater plans to return to the Bulls in time to coach spring football. The Bulls have already began to reload as transfers have started rolling into Miami Northwestern.
Top 2028 quarterback Niemann Lawrence has transferred from Ransom Everglades to Miami Northwestern, giving the Bulls another talented passer to their team. Leon Strawder is just a junior and would be slated to return for his senior season.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi