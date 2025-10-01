High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025
We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.
Now, we break it down by region.
Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).
1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (5-0) (No. 3 nationally)
2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (6-0) (No. 4 nationally)
3. Buford (Ga.) (6-0) (No. 5 nationally)
4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (4-0) (No. 9 nationally)
5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-1) (No. 10 nationally)
6 Milton (Ga.) (5-1) (No. 14 nationally)
7. Carrollton (Ga.) (6-0) (No. 16 nationally)
8. Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 19 nationally)
9. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (6-0)
10. Saraland (Ala.) (5-0)
Under Consideration
Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)
McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)
Miami Central (Fla.)
Northwestern (Miami)
Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)
Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)
Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)
West Point (Miss.)