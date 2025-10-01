High School

High School on SI Southeast Region Football Rankings — Sept. 30, 2025

Clay-Chalkville takes down Thompson to replace the Warriors in this week's regional rankings

René Ferrán

Clay-Chalkville's upset of former No. 4 Thompson vaulted the Cougars into this week's Southeast Region rankings while knocking the Warriors out.
Clay-Chalkville's upset of former No. 4 Thompson vaulted the Cougars into this week's Southeast Region rankings while knocking the Warriors out.

We recently released our High School on SI Power 25 national high school football rankings.

Now, we break it down by region.

Here’s a look at our Top 10 teams in the Southeast Region (Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky).

1. IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) (5-0) (No. 3 nationally)

2. Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) (6-0) (No. 4 nationally)

3. Buford (Ga.) (6-0) (No. 5 nationally)

4. Edna Karr (New Orleans) (4-0) (No. 9 nationally)

5. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) (4-1) (No. 10 nationally)

6 Milton (Ga.) (5-1) (No. 14 nationally)

7. Carrollton (Ga.) (6-0) (No. 16 nationally)

8. Chaminade-Madonna (4-1) (Hollywood, Fla.) (No. 19 nationally)

9. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) (6-0)

10. Saraland (Ala.) (5-0)

Under Consideration

Baylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Langston Hughes (Fairburn, Ga.)

McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.)

Miami Central (Fla.)

Northwestern (Miami)

Thomas County Central (Thomasville, Ga.)

Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.)

Trinity (Louisville, Ky.)

West Point (Miss.)

