Johns Creek Football Makes a Coaching Change in Hopes of Avoiding an 0-10 Season
With one chance to avoid a second straight winless season, Johns Creek (Region 7 -AAAAA) has replaced head coach Jim Rowell. Rowell was in his third season with the Gladiators. His final record was 1-28.
Johns Creek went from bad to worse in 2025
The run under Rowell was simply put, forgettable. In his third game, Rowell notched the lone victory of his tenure. After that game, the Gladiators scored just two touchdowns and recorded one safety the rest of the 2023 season. Last fall, they were outscored 430-134 by their opponents.
This season, Johns Creek has failed to score a single point in nine games. The Gladiators have been outscored 420-0. Outch! The team's closest game was a 42-0 loss to Centennial in their season opener.
Nick Brigham has taken the reigns on an interim basis
Johns Creek athletic director Kirk Call has named offensive line coach Nick Brigham the interim head coach of the Georgia high school football program. Brigham played his college football for Georgia Tech and was an assistant at St. Pius before landing at the North Fulton school.
Better Days with the Matts
Johns Creek is a relatively young program, but it has had success and success as recently as earlier this decade. The program’s first season was 2009. Matt Kemper took over as head coach in 2015. In 2016, he guided the Gladiators to their first region title before moving across Fulton County to Roswell, where his teams won a couple of region titles.
Matt Helmerich followed Kemper, and the salad days of Johns Creek football continued. In his five years, they added two more region titles and a quarterfinal appearance in his last season, 2021. Helmerich moved on to Peachtree Ridge in Gwinnett County. His teams have made the playoffs every year and are returning once again in a couple of weeks. Between the two Matts, the overall record was 47-29 with three region championships and five playoff appearances over that seven-year period.
Drew Connell, now an assistant at neighboring Milton, coached the 2022 team to a 2-8 record.
Unfriendly Neighbors
There is definitely potential for a run back to better times in Johns Creek. Most fans familiar with the north Fulton school and the area would agree that lack of resources shouldn’t be the issue, but Region 7-AAAAA is deep across the board. Milton (7-2, 4-1) is the defending AAAAA state champion, and their only region loss is to Gainesville (8-2, 5-1). The Red Elephants' only loss is to Roswell (8-1, 5-0).
All three Region 7-AAAAA leaders are ranked in the most recent High School on Sports Illustrated’s Computer Rankings. Roswell is ranked No. 3, Milton follows at No. 4, and Gainesville sits at No. 6.
Last Chance Dance
The Gladiators wrap up their season Friday night at Region 7-AAAAA rival Chattahoochee. The Cougars have won only one game this season and are without a region win. They have been outscored by their opponents 386-97 in 2025. Chattahoochee won last year’s game 57-21.