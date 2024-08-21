Milton vs. American Heritage football: How to watch & get live score updates (8/23/2024)
A nationally-ranked Georgia high school football powerhouse will battle one of the top-ranked teams in Florida this Friday when Milton takes on American Heritage at the Broward County National Football Showcase.
>>Follow Milton vs. American Heritage live updates here<<
Milton (GA) begins the season ranked No. 6 in the SBLive/SI Top 25 preseason high school football rankings. American Heritage was on the bubble for the preseason Top 25, but the Patriots landed at No. 8 in the Top 25 Florida high school football preseason rankings.
You can watch American Heritage vs. Milton live on the NFHS Network.
How to watch Milton vs. American Heritage football live stream
What: Nationally-ranked high school football power Milton battles American Heritage in Florida.
When: 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. PT on Friday, August 23
Where: St. Thomas Aquinas High School | Fort Lauderdale, Florida
How to watch the live stream online: Watch American Heritage vs. Milton live on the NFHS Network
TV channel: This game will be televised on ESPN
Make your pick: Think you know who will win this matchup? VOTE HERE
Milton Eagles (1-0)
The Eagles survived a lightning-delayed defensive battle against Buford (No. 13 nationally, No. 2 in Georgia) last week with a hard-fought 13-10 victory that included a more than two-hour delay between halves.
It looks like they will have better conditions to let their offense shine this week, but they will have to weather a different type of storm in the form of American Heritage.
The defending Georgia Class 7A state champs have most of their starters back from last year's team and they will look to make a statement against one of Florida's best on national television.
American Heritage Patriots (0-0)
This is a doozy of a season opener for the Patriots, who warmed up with a 37-26 preseason win against Blanche Ely last week.
While they begin 2023 just outside of the national Top 25, that could change quickly with the level of talent on this squad.
Their offense is stacked with the likes of quarterback Dia Bell (Texas commit), wide receiver Malachi Toney (Miami commit) and Byron Louis (Class of 2025 No. 23 running back).
Throw in the fact that several of their players contributed to American Heritage having the fastest track and field team in the state, and it's easy to see why this team could find itself in the national rankings before long.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports