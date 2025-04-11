North Oconee (Georgia) head boys basketball coach Rick Rasmussen named GBCA Class 4A Coach of the Year
The Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GBCA) has announced that North Oconee head boys basketball coach Rick Rasmussen has won the Class 4A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award.
Rasmussen led the Titans to their second consecutive state championship last month defeating Pace Academy 60-51 and finishing the 2024-2025 season with a 30-2 as well as a 28-game winning streak to end the season dating back to November 30, 2024.
Rasmussen just finished his seventh season coaching at North Oconee where he was previously the head boys basketball coach at Newton High School in Newton, Georgia from 1998 to 2019.
The Titans were led this season by 6'4 sophomore guard Justin Wise who took home the State Championship Game MVP last month finishing with 27 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Thrasher Wilkins was also a lead catalyst this season for the Titans where he averaged 14 points per game this season.
This isn't the first time that Rasmussen has taken home the prestigious Coach of the Year award as he took home the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GBCA) Class 7A Coach of the Year award while with Newton High School back in 2016.
Rasmussen has built himself quite a coaching career in the state of Georgia where he has won over 400 games and helped nearly 20 players find collegiate careers following their high school playing career.
