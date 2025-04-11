High School

North Oconee (Georgia) head boys basketball coach Rick Rasmussen named GBCA Class 4A Coach of the Year

Rasmussen led the Titans to their second consecutive GHSA Class 4A State Championship last month. Rasmussen has been the head coach at North Oconee for the previous six seasons, with a coaching record of 138-45

Ross Van De Griek

Mar 6, 2025; Macon, Georgia, USA; North Oconee Head Coach Rick Rasmussen and Pace Academy Head Coach Sharman White hug after the North Oconee and Pace Academy boys AAAA state basketball championship game at the Macon Coliseum. North Oconee won 60-48. Mandatory Credit: Katie Goodale - Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY NETWORK
The Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GBCA) has announced that North Oconee head boys basketball coach Rick Rasmussen has won the Class 4A Boys Basketball Coach of the Year award.

Rasmussen led the Titans to their second consecutive state championship last month defeating Pace Academy 60-51 and finishing the 2024-2025 season with a 30-2 as well as a 28-game winning streak to end the season dating back to November 30, 2024.

Rasmussen just finished his seventh season coaching at North Oconee where he was previously the head boys basketball coach at Newton High School in Newton, Georgia from 1998 to 2019.

The Titans were led this season by 6'4 sophomore guard Justin Wise who took home the State Championship Game MVP last month finishing with 27 points and seven rebounds. Senior guard Thrasher Wilkins was also a lead catalyst this season for the Titans where he averaged 14 points per game this season.

This isn't the first time that Rasmussen has taken home the prestigious Coach of the Year award as he took home the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association (GBCA) Class 7A Coach of the Year award while with Newton High School back in 2016.

Rasmussen has built himself quite a coaching career in the state of Georgia where he has won over 400 games and helped nearly 20 players find collegiate careers following their high school playing career.

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

