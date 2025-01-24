High School

Rockmart (Georgia) player facing two charges following fight during basketball game

The Gordon County Sherriff's office has opened an investigation into a Jan. 3 altercation at Sonoraville High School as agressor claims he was provoked by a racial slur

Caleb Sisk

Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to a report by TMZ Sports, the Gordon County (Georgia) Sheriff's Office is now investigating a recent altercation during a Georgia High School basketball game.

The altercation took place on January 3rd when a 16-year old Rockmart High basketball punched two Sonoraville High players in Calhoun. The incident, which was captured on video and shared widely on social media shows the Rockport player shoving one Sonoraville player to the ground near the free throw line. As that player began to rise to his feet, the Rockport player floored him again with a devastating right hand punch. When a second Sonoraville player rushed to his teammate's aid, he too was greeted with a punch to the face, flooring him. The Rockport player was then separated and moved off the court by his teammates and coaches.

According to TMZ Sports, the Rockmart player is claiming that he was provoked. He stated the Sonoraville player “kept calling him the N-word and he lost his temper,” according to a Gordon County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

The Rockmart player is facing two charges of simple battery. There have been no confirmed reports that the Sonoraville athlete hurled a racial slur at the Rockmart athlete at this time.

More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk has been a sportswriter in the Dalton, Georgia area since 2023. He started as a graphic designer with his own company that was and is run through social media. Sisk grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has experience traveling back to his hometown and all throughout the state of Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina to cover high school sports. He has written for many On SI sites and has worked with Rivals in the past. He also expresses the enjoyment of writing about multiple sports and topics, although his first love for writing has always been recruiting. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Georgia