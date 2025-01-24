Rockmart (Georgia) player facing two charges following fight during basketball game
According to a report by TMZ Sports, the Gordon County (Georgia) Sheriff's Office is now investigating a recent altercation during a Georgia High School basketball game.
The altercation took place on January 3rd when a 16-year old Rockmart High basketball punched two Sonoraville High players in Calhoun. The incident, which was captured on video and shared widely on social media shows the Rockport player shoving one Sonoraville player to the ground near the free throw line. As that player began to rise to his feet, the Rockport player floored him again with a devastating right hand punch. When a second Sonoraville player rushed to his teammate's aid, he too was greeted with a punch to the face, flooring him. The Rockport player was then separated and moved off the court by his teammates and coaches.
According to TMZ Sports, the Rockmart player is claiming that he was provoked. He stated the Sonoraville player “kept calling him the N-word and he lost his temper,” according to a Gordon County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
The Rockmart player is facing two charges of simple battery. There have been no confirmed reports that the Sonoraville athlete hurled a racial slur at the Rockmart athlete at this time.
