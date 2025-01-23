Breaking: Nate Sims commits to in-state Kansas Jayhawks
The Kansas Jayhawks have added another electrifying piece to their 2026 recruiting class. Nate Sims, a three-star wide receiver from Ottawa High School in Ottawa, Kansas, has officially committed to KU, choosing the Jayhawks over in-state rival Kansas State and regional power Nebraska. Sims becomes the fifth commitment in Kansas' already impressive 2026 class, bolstering a group that’s quickly gaining national attention.
Sims isn’t just any addition—he’s a game-changing athlete with record-setting speed. The 2026 prospect, known for his track prowess, shattered the Kansas 4A record in the 200 meters, clocking in at a blistering 21.56 seconds. He also posted a standout 10.82 in the 100 meters as a sophomore, proving he has the elite athleticism to translate speed to the gridiron.
On the field, Sims' versatility is just as remarkable. As a junior, he showcased his playmaking abilities by scoring 13 touchdowns in three different ways: seven receiving, four rushing, and two on kick returns. According to 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks, Sims is a "multi-phase high school playmaker" with strong potential at the Power 5 level. "He possesses the ball-tracking skill to dominate in the vertical passing game, along with the build-up speed to get behind defenses," Brooks said in his recent evaluation. "His athleticism and versatility suggest early special teams functionality and significant developmental upside."
Sims spoke exclusively to High School on SI about why he chose Kansas.
“Kansas did an outstanding job recruiting me,” Sims said. “From the time they offered me to the time I committed, they showed incredible interest. Every time I walked on campus, the coaching staff made KU feel like home. They really made me feel wanted.”
For Sims, the choice became increasingly clear as the recruiting process unfolded. “I realized I was a Jayhawk after seeing how consistently they recruited me compared to other schools,” Sims said. “I also looked at the recruits already in the 2026 class and saw the vision. I know it’s going to be something special.”
The Jayhawks are getting much more than just elite speed and athleticism. Sims sees himself as a leader and a hard worker who will elevate the entire team.
“KU will get a hard-working, dedicated individual who will not only push himself every day but also push others on the team,” Sims said. “I will bring a ton of speed and explosiveness to this offense.”
With Sims joining their ranks, the Jayhawks continue to solidify their identity as a program on the rise. His combination of athleticism, versatility, and work ethic makes him a player to watch as Kansas builds toward an exciting future.
