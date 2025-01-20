4-Star Defensive Back Ashton Alston Reflects on Anderson High’s Season and His Bright Future
The state of Ohio has many highlight players in the Class of 2027, but not many are on the level of Ashton “Ace” Alston.
Alston, a defensive back from Anderson High School in Cincinnati, is rated as a four-star according to Rivals. He measures in at 5-feet-11 and 165 pounds at the cornerback position. Rivals also has him rated as the No. 50 prospect in the nation.
According to 247Sports, he holds offers from 23 schools, including Tennessee, Cincinnati, Duke, among many others.
Alston caught up with High School on SI to discuss his recent season with Anderson as well as his off-season plans.
“I feel like our season went really well. Sadly, we couldn’t finish in the state championship but I’m very proud of the group of guys we had and I wouldn’t want to be with any other group of guys,” Alston said.
Alston believes he is an elite defensive back, an opion shared by many reporters who have covered him. He detailed what he believes sets him apart.
“I would say what makes me an elite defensive back is my discipline and my technique. Also my leadership.”
Any forward progress is great in the game of football. That’s why coaches stress the need for practice and how that makes you better. This off-season the talented prospect hopes to get better each day to help, not only himself, but in the long run, his team.
“My off-season plan is to get 1% better each day and do everything in my power to make the team better,” said Alston.
Alston is highly recruited and is a top target for the majority of the schools who have offered him. Although he is still early in the selection process, Alston did list several SEC and Big Ten programs who have stood out thus fa.
“All of the schools that I’ve talked to have shown me a lot of interest but a couple of schools that really stood out so far are Tennessee, Missouri, Oregon, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan.”
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
- Arch Manning’s High School Coach Is Moving From Louisiana to Georgia
- The State of Tennessee Has Rarely Seen a Quarterback Talent Like Jared Curtis
- Landyn Colyer Signs With Cold Hearts OTE
- Nelson Neumann Breaks Down His Rare Mix Of Skills And Fame At A Young Age
- Briggs Cherry’s Redemption Journey: Baylor’s Star QB Eyes 2025 Tennessee State Championship
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App