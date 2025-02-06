Six former Southeast high school quarterbacks have starred in Super Bowls
When it comes to signal callers that have played in the biggest football game of the year, the Super Bowl, every region in the United States is represented
A region of the country that’s seen its fair share of Super Bowl bowls because of former Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback Bart Starr, who played in the first two championship games. Former Minnesota Vikings’ passer Fran Tarkenton led the Vikings to three Super Bowls himself.
The six quarterbacks from Alabama, Georgia and Mississippi, respectively, have played in Super Bowl games. Among the other signal callers that have also taken part in the NFL’s marquee matchup of the year is former Carolina Panthers’ passer Cam Newton.
Check down below for the six quarterbacks from the Southeast region that have played in Super Bowls:
ALABAMA
Bart Starr, Lanier (Super Bowl I & II): In leading the Packers to back-to-back Super Bowl victories as Starr led Green Bay to a 35-10 rout of Kansas City in Super Bowl I, throwing for 250 yards and two touchdowns. In Super Bowl II, Starr threw for 202 yards and a score in a 33-14 win over the then-Oakland Raiders.
Ken Stabler, Foley (Super Bowl XI): Stabler was efficient in the Raiders’ 32-14 victory in Super Bowl XI over the Minnesota Vikings. The legendary passer completed 12-of-19 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.
GEORGIA
Cam Newton, Atlanta Westlake (Super Bowl 50): Newton in his only Super Bowl appearance fell in a 24-10 loss to the Denver Broncos. The former Westlake star totaled 310 all-purpose yards.
Fran Tarkenton, Athens (Super Bowl VIII, IX & XI): Tarkenton went for 182 yards and a touchdown in a 24-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl VIII. In Super Bowl XI, Tarkenton threw for 205 yards and a score in a loss to the then-Oakland Raiders. In three appearances, Tarkenton fell in each Super Bowl.
MISSISSIPPI
Brett Farve, Hancock (Super Bowl XXXI & XXXII): In Farve’s one Super Bowl victory with the Packers, the former Mississippi product completed 14-of-27 passes for 246 yards, two touchdowns in a 35-21 win over the New England Patriots. Farve in his second Super Bowl appearance threw for a 256 yards, two touchdowns in a 31-24 loss to the Denver Broncos in XXXII.
Steve McNair, Mount Olive (Super Bowl XXXIV): The late Tennessee Titans quarterback led the team to Super Bowl XXXIV as McNair completed 22-of-36 passes for 214 yards and rushed for an additional 64 on the ground in a 23-16 loss to the then-St. Louis Rams.
