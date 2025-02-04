High School

Super Bowl LIX rosters include seven former Georgia high school football stars

Among the seven players that hail from the Peach State includes former Brunswick star Darius Slay

Andy Villamarzo

Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) reacts after breaking up a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay Jr. (2) reacts after breaking up a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The state of Georgia will not lack for representation with Super Bowl LIX kicks off this Sunday at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. Seven players who played their high school football in the Peach State will be on the field between the rosters of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. 

Among the biggest names you'll see on the list below of seven players that come from Georgia are Kansas City Chiefs' place kicker Harrison Butker (Atlanta Westminster) and Philadelphia Eagles' defensive back Darius Slay (Brunswick), who had his jersey number retired by his alma mater Pirates last summer. 

Take a look below at all the names of the players that will be playing in this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX that come from the state of Georgia.

Kansas City Chiefs (5) 

Harrison Butker, Atlanta Westminster 

Hunter Nourzad, Marietta Walker 

Jaylen Watson, Augusta Laney 

Malik Herring, Mary Persons 

Wanya Morris, Grayson 

Philadelphia Eagles (2) 

Darius Slay, Brunswick 

C.J. Uzomah, North Gwinnett 

More From High School On SI 

 Gadsden County (Florida) to travel north and face Illinois' Class 6A champ in September

• West Boca Raton (Florida) to face multiple national football powers in 2025

• Marshall Manning, Class of 2029 QB, throws dime to NFL star Ja'Marr Chase at Pro Bowl

• IMG Academy Has Begun Its Search for Billy Miller’s Replacement as Head Football Coach

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Georgia