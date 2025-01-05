Surprising death brings legendary coach's legacy to light
Sonny Smart seemed fine being known as the father of one of the most accomplished college head football coaches in history.
But his impact on the game of football went much deeper than a father shouting pointers from the stands to his kid. He's the man who shaped the Georgia Bulldogs' championship coach. The guy who first introduced him to the game that he fell in love with, later exceled at and now gets paid handsomely to instruct.
Football lost a lot more than fan this weekend.
Sonny Smart, father of Georgia Bulldogs football coach Kirby Smart, reportedly died early Saturday in New Orleans following complications from surgery resulting from a fall early New Year's Day, per a statement from the university. He was 76.
Smart reportedly required surgery after falling and breaking his hip in New Orleans while there to attend the Sugar Bowl between Kirby's Bulldogs and Notre Dame. He died at 12:15 a.m. surrounded by his wife Sharon and children Karl, Kirby and Kendall.
Before everyone knew him as "Kirby's dad," Sonny Smart had a legendary coaching career - winning multiple championships as a high school football and baseball coach.
He began at Alabama's Holtville High School, winning three region championships on the gridiron and a state championship in baseball.
He crossed state lines to Georgia's Bainbridge High School to coach football from 1982-1994 and Rabun County from 1995-2003, helping turn around both programs upon his arrival.
Despite a 5-5 record in 1981, Smart took over as defensive coordinator at Bainbridge in 1982 and helped the Bearcats to a 14-1 record and the Class 3A championship. That title game showed his mettle as a coach, as his squad outlasted Gainesville in a defensive battle, 7-6.
He would go on to take over at Bainbridge and eventually helped claim a Region 1-4A championship and a Class 4A semifinal. He also coached Kirby there from 1991-1994, before the latter went on to play at Georgia.
In a newspaper column about his experiences as a coach, Sonny once wrote, "I had the most enjoyable experience of all by being able to coach my son, Kirby."
Venturing to Rabun County, he turned around a struggling Wildcats program and guided them to a 1998 Region 8A championship and a Class A quarterfinal.
A native of Columbia, Ala., Sonny Smart was a standout lineman in high school and went on to play center at Stamford University.
Since retirement, Sonny was known to frequent Georgia Bulldogs home games in Athens and occasional big road games, such as Thursday's Sugar Bowl.
"The Smart family expresses their heartfelt gratitude to the Oschner hospital and medical staff for the exceptional care provided to Sonny," the University said in a statement. "Additionally, they ask for your continued prayers for those affected by the tragic events that occurred in the early hours of New Year's Day. The Smart family treasures everyone's thoughts and prayers and now prays for God's comfort, strength and guidance."
The impact of Smart's death is being felt by more than just his family and former players. Even Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Marty, the girls, and I are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Sonny Smart," he said. "An incredible father and husband and a great coach in his own right, he was a constant presence at Georgia football games along with his wife Sharon. Sonny embodied the values and strength that we should all wish to have. We are praying for Sharon, Karl, Kirby, Kendall, and all of their loved ones during this difficult time. We ask that all Georgians join us in keeping them and those tragically impacted earlier this week in New Orleans in our hearts and prayers."
Kirby Smart, 49, has been head coach at Georgia since 2016, winning two national championships (2021, 2022), three SEC titles (2017, 2022, 2024) and six SEC East Division titles (2017-2019, 2021-2023).
Other high school sports news:
High School On SI Top 25 National High School Girls Flag Football Rankings (1/4/2025)
Vote: Who Is The 2024 Georgia Girls Flag Football Quarterback Of The Year?
5-star Aaliyah Chavez, nation's No. 1 girls recruit, moves up all-time list