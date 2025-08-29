High School

Thompson (AL) at Grayson (GA): Live Score Updates - Aug. 29, 2025

Alabama's top ranked team squares off with the No. 1 team in Georgia

Grayson outlasted Thompson, 15-14, in a defensive struggle last year in Alabama. Another close battle is expected when the pair match up again this week.
The top ranked high school football team in Alabama crosses the border to face the top-ranked team in Georgia, as Thompson (Ala.) visits Grayson (Ga.) in showdown between nationally ranked squads.

The two teams played one of the most exciting games of the 2024 season when Grayson edged Thompson, 15-14, last year. More of the same is expected. Grayson will have to find a way to win without star quarterback Travis Burgess, who announced this week that has suffered a season ending injury, but the Rams are still loaded with talent.

Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. ET.

Thompson (AL) at Grayson (GA): Live Score Updates - Aug. 29, 2025

1

2

3

4

F

Thompson

Grayson

Pregame

-

1st Quarter

-

2nd Quarter

-

3rd Quarter

-

4th Quarter

-

Published
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

