Thompson (AL) at Grayson (GA): Live Score Updates - Aug. 29, 2025
Alabama's top ranked team squares off with the No. 1 team in Georgia
The top ranked high school football team in Alabama crosses the border to face the top-ranked team in Georgia, as Thompson (Ala.) visits Grayson (Ga.) in showdown between nationally ranked squads.
The two teams played one of the most exciting games of the 2024 season when Grayson edged Thompson, 15-14, last year. More of the same is expected. Grayson will have to find a way to win without star quarterback Travis Burgess, who announced this week that has suffered a season ending injury, but the Rams are still loaded with talent.
Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. ET.
1
2
3
4
F
Thompson
Grayson
Pregame
-
1st Quarter
-
2nd Quarter
-
3rd Quarter
-
4th Quarter
-
Published