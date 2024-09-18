How to buy tickets for St. Frances vs. Mater Dei football (9/20/2024)
The top-ranked team in the country will be back in action this Friday when Mater Dei (California) hosts St. Frances (Maryland) in a battle of high school football powerhouses.
The Monarchs continue to hold down the No. 1 spot in the SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings, and St. Frances peaked at No. 12 before dropping out of the national rankings this week for the first time this season.
This game will likely sell out quickly, so buy your St. Frances vs. Mater Dei tickets before you go with GoFan.
Can't make it to the game? You can watch Mater Dei vs. St. Frances live on the NFHS Network.
Mater Dei vs. St. Frances football: How to buy tickets
What: Formerly-ranked St. Frances visits No. 1 Mater Dei in a Maryland vs. California high school football showdown
When: 7:00 p.m. PT on Friday, September 20
Where: Eddie West Field at the Santa Ana Bowl | Santa Ana, California
How to buy tickets: Buy your Buy Mater Dei vs. St. Frances tickets before you go with GoFan
How to watch: Watch Mater Dei vs. St. Frances live on the NFHS Network
Mater Dei Monarchs (3-0)
The Monarchs are coming off a decisive 38-7 win on the road against Kahuku in Hawaii, and are two weeks removed from their 31-15 win over formerly No. 2 ranked Bishop Gorman (Nevada).
With 4-star junior DL Tomuhini Topui leading the way, Mater Dei held the three-time defending Hawaii Open Division champions to minus-10 yards rushing.
Topui left his mark on the game in a big way, dominating on the defensive line and capping his standout performance with an interception he returned 50 yards for a touchdown.
St. Frances Panthers (2-2)
It is easy to look at the Panthers' record and think there's a reason they are no longer in the national rankings, but do not sell them short.
They handled good teams from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to begin the season, and their back-to-back losses have come against an Orange Lutheran (CA) team that was No. 17 in last week's rankings, and Duncanville (Texas), who is currently the No. 4 team in the nation.
