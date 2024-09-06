High School

How Top 15 Central Section high school footbal teams fared (9/6/2024)

No. 2 Clovis North and fourth-ranked Liberty head south to face state-ranked Southern Section opponents

Mitch Stephens

In 2023, Clovis North defeated JSerra Catholic, 23-7, vaulting the Broncos to a banner 13-1 season
In 2023, Clovis North defeated JSerra Catholic, 23-7, vaulting the Broncos to a banner 13-1 season / Photo: Bobby Medellin

 COMPLETE CS SCHEDULE/SCOREBOARD: Thursday | Friday | Saturday

Top 15 Central Section football How They Fared

1. Central (2-0)

Friday at Turlock

2. Clovis North (2-0)

Friday at JSerra Catholic | NFHS

3. Clovis East (2-0)

Friday at Sanger

4. Liberty (2-0)

Friday at Santa Margarita | NFHS

5. Clovis (2-0)

Friday vs. Frontier

6. Hanford (2-0)

Friday at St. Joseph | NFHS

7. Lemoore (2-0)

Friday vs. El Diamante | NFHS

8. Buchanan (2-0)

Friday vs. Edison Fresno

9. Frontier (1-1)

Friday vs. Frontier

10. Central Valley Christian (1-1)

Friday at Bakersfield Christian

11. Sunnyside (3-0)

Thursday vs. Ridgeview | NFHS
Final: Sunnyside 33, Ridgeview 0

12. Tulare Union (2-0)

Friday at Redwood

13. Clovis West (1-1)

Friday at Edison-Stockton | NFHS

14. Bullard (2-0)

Friday at Hoover | NFHS

15. Shafter (2-0)

Next: Sept. 13 at Dos Palos

Published
Mitch Stephens

MITCH STEPHENS