12 Idaho High School Football Players to Watch in 2025
Idaho isn't always known as a hotbed for high school football prospects.
However, this fall, these 12 players look to change that perception, led by a Rivals 5-star offensive tackle who's committed to the University of Utah.
TE Ryan Brekke, sr., Owyhee
The reigning MaxPreps Idaho Offensive Player of the Year and Boise State commit caught 49 passes for 611 yards and a touchdown last season.
TE Drew Byrd, sr., Rocky Mountain
The Washington State commit caught 11 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown last season for the Grizzlies.
QB Jacob Flowers, sr., Rigby
Flowers led the Trojans to their fourth 6A state title in six seasons last year and comes from a football family — his father, Aaron, was a standout quarterback at Cal State Northridge in the 1990s, while older brother Luke also led the program to a state title in 2022 before heading to the University of Montana.
WR/DB Rasean Jones, sr., Rocky Mountain
The Boise State commit was one of Oregon's top receivers (59 catches for 896 yards and 11 TDs last fall before suffering a season-ending separated shoulder) the past three years playing for Baker — he also is one of the nation's top high school hurdlers — but moved to Meridian for his final season.
WR/DB Hudson Lewis, sr., Timberline
Lewis is bound for Washington State next season, but this fall he'll look to build upon a junior campaign that saw him catch 57 passes for 800 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns (he also had 30 tackles and returned two interceptions for touchdowns in the secondary).
TE Preston McDaniel, sr., Thunder Ridge
Utah State secured a commitment from the 6-4, 215-pounder in June after he caught a team-high 41 passes for 564 yards and four touchdowns for the Titans last season.
LB LaGary Mitchell, sr., Meridian
Mitchell flipped his commitment from Boise State to Utah last month coming off a junior season in which he made 79 tackles (three sacks) and broke up six passes.
OT Kelvin Obot, sr., Fruitland
The state's only Rivals 5-star recruit and a 4-star with 247Sports is another Idaho standout bound for the University of Utah next fall.
OT Andrew Price, sr., Timberline
The University of Hawaii snagged this 3-star recruit after the 6-foot-6, 270-pounder won Offensive Lineman MVP honors at the Gem State Showcase.
DE Rowan Rupp, sr., Rocky Mountain
A strong junior campaign with the Grizzlies (63 tackles, 22 for loss, 11 sacks) helped cement Rupp's status as one of the state's top defensive players, eventually leading to his commitment to Boise State.
OL Jax Tanner, sr., Rocky Mountain
The 4-star Rivals prospect committed to BYU earlier this month after a junior season that saw him win Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year honors.
QB Titus Vidlak, jr., Fruitland
The state's No. 1 recruit in the class of 2027 had a solid sophomore campaign, when he completed 64.6% of his passes (175 of 271) for 2,065 yards and 22 touchdowns while also rushing for 577 yards and 11 scores.