Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 6, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 7, with 20 more competitive playoff games .
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school football playoffs.
Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 7, 2025
Class 1A Bracket
Quarterfinal Round
No. 1 Council vs. No. 8 Garden Valley - 11/07
No. 4 Coeur du Christ Academy vs. No. 5 Carey - 11/08
No. 2 Tri Valley vs. No. 7 Deary - 11/07
No. 3 Genesee vs. No. 6 Wallace - 11/07
Class 2A Bracket
Quarterfinal Round
No. 1 Kendrick vs. No. 8 Notus - 11/07
No. 4 Grace vs. No. 5 Prairie - 11/07
No. 2 Kamiah vs. No. 7 Raft River - 11/08
No. 3 Logos vs. No. 6 Hagerman - 11/07
Class 3A Bracket
Quarterfinal Round
No. 1 Ririe vs. No. 8 New Plymouth - 11/07
No. 4 Priest River vs. No. 5 Aberdeen - 11/07
No. 2 West Side vs. No. 7 West Jefferson - 11/07
No. 3 North Fremont vs. No. 6 Nampa Christian - 11/07
Class 4A Bracket
Quarterfinal Round
No. 1 Fruitland vs. No. 8 Buhl - 11/07
No. 4 Kimberly vs. No. 5 American Falls - 11/07
No. 2 Sugar-Salem vs. No. 7 Snake River - 11/06
No. 3 Homedale vs. No. 6 Weiser - 11/07
Class 5A Bracket
Quarterfinal Round
No. 1 Hillcrest vs. No. 9 Lakeland - 11/07
No. 4 Twin Falls vs. No. 5 Century - 11/07
No. 2 Bishop Kelly vs. No. 10 Blackfoot - 11/07
No. 3 Skyline vs. No. 11 Sandpoint - 11/07
Class 6A Bracket
Quarterfinal Round
Rigby vs. Mountain View - 11/07
Eagle vs. Rocky Mountain - 11/07
Timberline vs. Middleton - 11/07
Coeur d'Alene vs. Madison - 11/07
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.