Idaho High School Football Computer Rankings: September 29, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Idaho high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest rankings for each classification as of September 29.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithminspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings--the statewide Top 15— released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Idaho Top 15 is also the No. 1-ranked team in our 6A computer rankings, Rocky Mountain.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Idaho high school football computer rankings, as of September 29, 2025.
Idaho High School Football 1A Rankings
1. Carey - 5-0
2. Garden Valley - 4-1
3. Wallace - 5-0
4. Genesee - 4-0
5. Tri Valley - 4-1
6. Council - 3-1
7. Coeur du Christ Academy - 3-1
8. Salmon River - 4-1
9. Hansen - 3-1
10. Rockland - 4-1
11. Richfield - 3-2
12. Mackay - 3-1
13. Challis - 2-3
14. North Gem - 3-2
15. Castleford - 1-2
16. Deary - 2-3
17. Clark Fork - 1-2
18. Lewis County Co-Op - 2-3
19. Dietrich - 2-3
20. Shoshone - 2-2
21. Horseshoe Bend - 1-2
22. Timberline - 0-4
23. Cascade - 1-3
24. Sho-Ban - 0-4
25. Watersprings - 0-4
Idaho High School Football 2A Rankings
1. Kamiah - 5-0
2. Kendrick - 5-0
3. Logos - 4-1
4. Grace - 5-1
5. Potlatch - 4-0
6. Raft River - 4-1
7. Idaho City - 4-1
8. Hagerman - 3-2
9. Prairie - 3-2
10. Valley - 3-2
11. Glenns Ferry - 3-2
12. Lost Rivers (Butte County) - 1-4
13. Murtaugh - 1-4
14. Rimrock - 2-3
15. Notus - 1-4
16. Lapwai - 0-6
17. Centennial Baptist School - 1-2
18. Oakley - 0-6
19. Clearwater Valley - 0-4
20. Troy - 1-4
21. Wilder - 0-6
Idaho High School Football 3A Rankings
1. Ririe - 6-0
2. West Jefferson - 5-0
3. North Fremont - 5-0
4. Malad - 2-2
5. Marsing - 3-2
6. Nampa Christian - 2-2
7. West Side - 2-1
8. Aberdeen - 1-2
9. New Plymouth - 4-2
10. Declo - 3-3
11. Soda Springs - 1-4
12. St. Maries - 2-3
13. Kellogg - 2-2
14. Priest River - 2-3
15. Grangeville - 2-4
16. Parma - 1-4
17. Wendell - 0-5
18. Firth - 1-4
19. Melba - 0-5
20. Salmon - 2-3
21. Orofino - 0-4
Idaho High School Football 4A Rankings
1. Homedale - 5-0
2. Sugar-Salem - 4-1
3. Fruitland - 4-0
4. American Falls - 5-1
5. Buhl - 4-1
6. Filer - 4-1
7. Bonners Ferry - 4-2
8. Teton - 2-2
9. Weiser - 3-2
10. Kimberly - 2-3
11. Moscow - 4-2
12. Gooding - 3-1
13. Payette - 3-2
14. McCall-Donnelly - 3-2
15. Snake River - 2-3
16. South Fremont - 2-4
17. Marsh Valley - 0-2
18. Timberlake - 1-5
19. Wood River - 0-4
20. Bear Lake - 0-5
Idaho High School Football 5A Rankings
1. Hillcrest - 5-0
2. Lakeland - 6-0
3. Bishop Kelly - 5-0
4. Skyline - 4-1
5. Sandpoint - 5-1
6. Twin Falls - 4-1
7. Century - 5-0
8. Ridgevue - 4-1
9. Minico - 4-1
10. Blackfoot - 3-2
11. Columbia - 3-2
12. Vallivue - 3-2
13. Preston - 2-3
14. Lewiston - 2-4
15. Emmett - 3-3
16. Canyon Ridge - 2-4
17. Bonneville - 1-4
18. Shelley - 0-5
19. Skyview - 2-3
20. Nampa - 1-5
21. Pocatello - 1-4
22. Jerome - 0-5
23. Mountain Home - 0-5
24. Burley - 0-4
25. Caldwell - 0-5
26. Idaho Falls - 0-5V
Idaho High School Football 6A Rankings
1. Rocky Mountain - 5-0
2. Timberline - 5-0
3. Eagle - 5-0
4. Rigby - 4-1
5. Highland - 5-1
6. Coeur d'Alene - 3-2
7. Owyhee - 5-0
8. Madison - 4-2
9. Post Falls - 2-3
10. Capital - 2-3
11. Mountain View - 2-3
12. Boise - 2-3
13. Middleton - 3-2
14. Meridian - 1-4
15. Thunder Ridge - 2-3
16. Borah - 1-4
17. Kuna - 1-4
18. Lake City - 1-4
19. Centennial - 0-5
