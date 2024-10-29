Players to watch at Idaho 5A volleyball state tournament
The IHSAA 5A volleyball state tournament begins Thursday at the Mountain America Center in Idaho Falls.
Lakeland, which placed fourth at last year’s state tournament, is the No. 1 seed.
SBLive/SI compiled a list of some of the top players to watch at the event.
1. Mia Barrios, sr., Columbia
Barrios isn’t the biggest middle at 5-foot-8, but the senior has a team-best 84 total blocks for Columbia.
2. Shayla Belnap, jr., Bonneville
An impact player since her freshman season, Belnap leads the Bees in kills (372 kills) and digs (340). She also has 42 total blocks and 36 aces.
3. Zoey Blackwell, jr., Middleton
Blackwell had 13 kills as Middleton punched its ticket to the state tournament with a straight sets win over Bishop Kelly. Blackwell is also a star point guard for the Vikings.
4. Nola Bondarczuk, jr., Middleton
Bondarczuk tallied eight kills, seven total blocks and two assists in the victory over Bishop Kelly.
5. Lacey Dougherty, sr., Columbia
Dougherty is Columbia’s top offensive threat with 275 kills. The senior has 226 digs, 42 aces and 24 total blocks.
6. Grace Fuger, sr., Idaho Falls
Fugar recorded her 1,000th career dig this year. The Baylor commit enters the state tournament with 447 digs and 28 aces this season.
7. Kennasyn Garza, sr., Pocatello
Garza is a force in the middle with 97 total blocks. In basketball, she eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark last winter.
8. Josie Haymore, jr., Pocatello
A first-year varsity setter, Haymore has dished out 919 assists. She has 236 digs, 42 aces and 32 total blocks.
9. Adrie Johnson, sr., Pocatello
Johnson enters the state tournament with 575 digs, the most in all of Idaho. She is a four-year varsity player for Pocatello.
10. Averi Look, sr., Idaho Falls
Look recorded 312 kills a season ago and enters the state tournament with 353 as a senior. She has 201 digs, 42 aces and 18 total blocks.
11. Abby Lusk, jr., Pocatello
A do-it-all player for Pocatello, Lusk has 445 kills, 274 digs, 62 total blocks and 34 aces. The 6-foot-1 junior is also a standout on the basketball court.
12. Ava Martin, sr., Twin Falls
The 6-foot-3 Martin is a middle hitter for Twin Falls. She will play college volleyball for Utah State.
13. Marlee McLean, sr., Wood River
McLean is a setter with 715 assists, 151 digs, 38 total blocks and 36 aces. She also plays softball for Wood River.
14. Ziya Munyer, sr., Lakeland
Munyer, a Weber State commit, averages a team-best 3.9 kills per set and has 47 total blocks. She is a two-time state triple jump champion.
15. Ellie Sandoz, jr., Wood River
The 6-foot-2 Sandoz leads Wood River in kills (341), total blocks (63) and aces (40).
16. Landree Simon, sr., Lakeland
Simon led the way with 21 kills as Lakeland punched its ticket to the state tournament with a straight sets win over Lewiston. The senior has 276 kills, 174 digs and 28 aces this season.
17. Leah Thomas, so., Idaho Falls
Only a sophomore, Thomas has 231 kills playing opposite Averi Look. She also has 210 digs, 63 aces and 35 total blocks.
18. Cambria Western, jr., Bonneville
In her first season as Bonneville’s primary setter, Western has 972 assists, 259 digs, 80 kills, 46 aces and 29 total blocks.
19. Millie Western, jr., Twin Falls
Western, a junior middle, had four aces in the third set as Twin Falls defeated Wood River in straight sets to repeat as Great Basin Conference champions.
20. Olivia Zazuetta, sr., Lakeland
Zazuetta had 43 assists in the victory over Lewiston. She has been a standout setter all season with 723 assists and 37 aces.
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports