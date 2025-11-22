Illinois High School Football Schedule & Scores (IHSA) — Saturday, November 22, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across Illinois on Saturday, November 22, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Illinois High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the week are games featuring Illinois' top-ranked teams, as No. 1 Chicago Mt. Carmel hosts No. 9 Fremd also No. 3 Brother Rice takes on No. 11 Downers Grove North.
Illinois High School Football Games To Watch - Saturday, November 22
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of action as Illinois high school football moves into the Semifinal Round of the playoffs.
IHSA Class 8A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two Class 8A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The game of the night is Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Fremd.
IHSA Class 7A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two Class 7A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The game of the night is Brother Rice vs Downers Grove North.
IHSA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two Class 6A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The game of the night is Nazareth Academy vs Fenwick.
IHSA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two Class 5A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The game of the night is St. Francis vs Belvidere North.
IHSA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two Class 4A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The game of the night is Montini Catholic vs Morris.
IHSA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two Class 3A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 22, 2025, highlighted by Richmond-Burton vs Byron.
IHSA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two Class 2A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The slate is headlined by Maroa-Forsyth vs Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond.
IHSA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Saturday, November 22
There are two Class 1A high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, November 22, 2025. The game of the night is Stockton vs Lena-Winslow.
