Illinois (IHSA) high school football Round 2 scores, 2024 playoffs (11/8/2024)
The 2024 Illinois high school football season rolls on with another huge slate of playoff matchups kicking off on Friday night.
You can follow all of the IHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Illinois High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
>>2024 Illinois High School Football Brackets<<
Here's your guide to catching all the Round 2 Illinois high school football action on Friday night (November 8, 2024).
ILLINOIS IHSA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES
STATEWIDE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES
CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES
2024 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports