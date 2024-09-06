Illinois (IHSA) high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024)
The 2024 Illinois high school football season continues Friday night with several good Week 2 matchups across the Lincoln State, including a top 10 showdown with No. 3 Warren Township (1-0) at No. 10 Maine South (0-1).
You can follow all of the IHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Illinois High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.
Here's a guide to following all of the Illinois high school football action on Friday night (Sept. 6, 2024).
ILLINOIS IHSA FOOTBALL SCORES:
STATEWIDE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
ILLINOIS TOP 25 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
2024 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM
Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Illinois high school football games live on the NFHS Network:
WATCH IHSA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
ILLINOIS FOOTBALL HEADLINES:
Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (9/4/2024)
Vote: Who should be SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week (9/3/2024)?
Nate Marshall, Illinois 4-star DL prospect, flips from Michigan to Auburn
Top Illinois 2025 high school football recruits
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com