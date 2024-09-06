High School

Illinois (IHSA) high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Illinois high school football scores from Week 2 of the 2024 season

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Loyola Academy won the Illinois Class 8A football championship on November 25, 2023.
Loyola Academy won the Illinois Class 8A football championship on November 25, 2023. / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

The 2024 Illinois high school football season continues Friday night with several good Week 2 matchups across the Lincoln State, including a top 10 showdown with No. 3 Warren Township (1-0) at No. 10 Maine South (0-1).

You can follow all of the IHSA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Illinois High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Illinois high school football action on Friday night (Sept. 6, 2024). 

ILLINOIS IHSA FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

ILLINOIS TOP 25 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

2024 ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Illinois high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH IHSA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

ILLINOIS FOOTBALL HEADLINES:

Top 25 Illinois high school football rankings (9/4/2024)

Vote: Who should be SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week (9/3/2024)?

Nate Marshall, Illinois 4-star DL prospect, flips from Michigan to Auburn

Top Illinois 2025 high school football recruits

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI

High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

- Nate Latsch |  latsch@scorebooklive.com

Published
Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

NATE LATSCH, SBLIVE SPORTS

Nate Latsch is a Regional Editor at SBLive Sports overseeing high school coverage for Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. A veteran sportswriter and multimedia content creator, Latsch has covered high school sports in the St. Louis area and Missouri for 20 years, with a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football and basketball recruiting.  He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com.  In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University. 

Home/Illinois