Missing Illinois High School Basketball Player Found and Safely Returned Home

Teenager had gone missing after basketball practice at Libertyville High on Thursday

Andrew Cventanovski, a 14-year old freshman basketball player at Libertyville High School has been safely reunited with his family after going missing on Thursday evening.
After a worrisome 18 hours, Andrew Cvetanovski, a 14-year old basketball player returned home safely on Friday afternoon, after going missing the night before after attending basketball practice at Libertyville High School in Illinois.

Cvetanovski's mother, Anna, made the happy announcement in a social media post.

"LOCATED!," the post began.

"Andrew is home and safe, returned home on November 22nd at 12:30. Thank you for all her help, support and search. Our family is grateful for all your prayers and love.

"Grateful for volunteers and Libertyville PD work."

Not much is known about Cvetanovski's disappearance, which took place at some point after he attended practic at Libertyville on Thursday. According to a report by the Lake & McHenry County Scanner, a missing persons report was filed with the Libertyville Police Department around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, as Cvetanovski had not returned after practice and had not been seen or heard from overnight.

According to a security camera at the school, Cvetanvski was spotted leaving the school, on Thursday, walking southbound on Dawes Avenue, wearing a red, white and bule jacket, blue jeans and blue gym shoes, while carrying a green gym bag.

According to the Scanner's reporting, the 5-foot-9 freshman was not carrying a phone or any credit cards at the time he went missing.

The Libertyville Police said they never suspected foul play and announced that the teen had been located and reunited with his family.

