Fort Wayne Snider Being Investigated After Several Players Hospitalized Following Practice
As originally reported by WPTA, 19 players from Fort Wayne Snider's football team were hospitalized following a scrimmage and practice in extreme heat on Aug. 9.
Several of the players were reportedly hospitalized for nearly a week, with one being transferred to a different hospital for more attentive care.
Indy Law Firms Is Handling An Investigation
Indianapolis based law firm CohedMalad is now investigating the incident. The law firm alleges that players were made to "perform strenuous training in full gear, without adequate breaks, shade or water."
Fort Wayne Community Schools Spokesperson Scott Murrary stated that the school corportation would not comment directly. However, he released a statement mentioning that the school's investigation has found their program to be in compliance:
School District Statement
"As previously stated, Fort Wayne Community Schools has clear heat advisory guidelines, and our investigation confirmed those guidelines were followed, including taking frequent breaks, having water readily available and avoiding the use of full gear."
According to CohedMalad, parents of the student-athletes have mentioned that their children have dealt with varying heat related illnesses, including heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
The law firm is encouraging the parents of affected students to reach out and speak to them. CohedMalad states that "All discussions are free, confidential, and no obligation."
It is important to note that the investigation is ongoing and no final determinations have been made at this point.
Fort Wayne Snider sits at 2-3 on the season currently. The Panthers have picked up victories over Fort Wayne Bishop Luers and Fort Wayne Wayne this season. Snider has been rather successful in recent years, with numerous winning seasons and playoff wins in recent memory.
-Evan Bordner | evanbordner@gmail.com | @evanbordner1