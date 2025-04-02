Indiana high school boys basketball 2025 state championship roundup
INDIANAPOLIS – Four Indiana high school boys’ basketball state champions were crowned inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis this past weekend on a historically competitive day.
All four basketball classification championship finals were decided by a total of 19 points on March 29, which marked the fewest combined points margin since the Indiana High School Athletic Association adopted the multiple-class state tournament format in 1998.
The previous lowest-combined margin for victory was 22 points originally set in 2001.
Among the newly honored state champions for 2024-25 were Jeffersonville (Class 4A), South Bend Saint Joseph (Class 3A), Manchester (Class 2A) and Orleans (Class 1A).
Class 4A State Championship
Jeffersonville dethrones defending state champion Fishers
The defending state champion and nationally-ranked Fishers Tigers (30-1) entered the IHSAA state finals unbeaten in 43 consecutive games dating back to their 2023-24 season, but victory No. 44 was halted by the Jeffersonville Red Devils, 67-66, in overtime.
Led by Northwestern commit Tre Singleton, the sixth-ranked Red Devils (24-5) maneuvered through seven ties and six lead changes to capture the program’s first state championship since 1993.
Singleton, a 6-foot-8 forward, finished with a game-high 26 points, five rebounds and four assists, including a key dish for the eventual go-ahead by junior Elijah Cheeks in the final 37 seconds of overtime.
Top-ranked Fishers was attempting to become the sixth 4A undefeated state champion and 15th overall in IHSAA state finals history.
The Tigers, who are ranked 10th in the nation, led 20-14 in the second quarter before the Red Devils surged ahead to take a 30-24 advantage behind a 16-4 run to end the first half.
Tigers’ sophomore Jason Gardner Jr. gave Fishers its first lead of the second half, 60-58, in the final 1:03 of regulation before Wright State commit Michael Cooper tied the game five seconds later.
Cooper had 15 points, while fellow Wright State recruit P.J. Douglas, a senior, added eight points and four rebounds. Senior Shawn Boyd had 11 points.
Fishers senior Justin Kirby, a Miami (Ohio) commit, had 15 points, while senior JonAnthony Hall, a Stanford football recruit, finished with nine points and seven rebounds. Senior Nathan Baker provided seven points and six rebounds. Sophomore Cooper Zachary posted eight points and two assists. Senior Millen McCartney had six points.
Jeffersonville ended the season on an 18-game winning streak and put head coach Sherron Wilkerson, a 1993 McDonald’s All American and Red Devils state champion, in exclusive company as the sixth individual to win both a state title as a player and coach.
Boyd was named the Trester Mental Attitude Award winner.
Class 3A State Championship
South Bend Saint Joseph returns to finish the job
In 2023-24, the South Bend Saint Joseph Huskies finished state runner-up to Scottsburg. In the program’s fourth state finals appearance overall and second straight, they made up for last year’s missed opportunity by defeating Indianapolis Crispus Attucks, 56-52.
In another hotly-contested championship final, both teams tied eight times with four lead changes.
A 6-2 run by the second-ranked Huskies (27-3) in the final 1:14 of regulation sealed South Bend Saint Joseph’s first-ever state championship in boys’ basketball. A dunk by 6-foot-3 senior Chase Konieczny initiated the run and broke a 50-50 tie with 53 seconds remaining.
Konieczny finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore Elijah King had a team-high 16 points and five rebounds. Junior Nick Shrewsberry added 16 points and five rebounds.
Sixth-ranked Indianapolis Crispus Attucks’ largest lead was two points compared to the Huskies’ 11 in the second half.
The Flying Tigers (22-7) were led by 6-foot-9 senior Dezmon Briscoe with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks. Briscoe recently reopened his recruitment after decommiting from Iowa. His five blocks tied a 3A state finals record.
Senior Kayden English had 13 points. Senior Chris Hurt, an IU-South Bend commit, had eight points, five assists and six rebounds. Senior Che Brownlow finished with five points, seven assists and three steals.
Huskies’ Brashaun Woods received the Trester Mental Attitude Award. The senior had eight points, a steal, an assist, a blocked shot and one rebound.
Class 2A State Championship
Manchester wins tug-of-war for first state title
The fourth-ranked Manchester Squires (26-2) rallied back from a 51-50 deficit in the final 1:44 of regulation to defeat the University Trailblazers, 59-54, for the program’s first-ever state championship.
A layup by senior Gavin Betten, a Grace College commit, put the Squires ahead 52-51 with 1:25 remaining, and the Trailblazers didn’t have enough answers down the stretch, as Manchester ran out to a 59-51 lead by the 13-second mark.
Both teams tied 10 times with 11 lead changes, while the Squires attacked the paint for 30 points.
Both Betten and senior Ethan Hendrix, a fellow Grace College commit, tied for a game-high 21 points. Betten tallied a game-high 10 rebounds.
University junior Blake Gray had a team-high 20 points. Senior Max McComb followed with 16 points. Gray tied a 2A state finals record with six 3-pointers made.
The teams’ combined 3-point percentage of .459 (17-for-37) set a new 2A state finals record.
Manchester was making its first state finals appearance and won their first sectional since 1995 and first-ever regional and semi-state titles to advance in the IHSAA state tournament.
Squires’ Kaleb Kline was named the Trester Mental Attitude Award winner. He finished with five points and four rebounds.
Class 1A State Championship
Orleans takes home first-ever state title in first appearance in over 100 years
The 115th annual IHSAA boys’ basketball state finals proved the perfect stage for the fourth-ranked Orleans Bulldogs.
Making its first state finals appearance since 1914 and fourth overall (1912, 1913), Orleans (25-4) used a late 9-3 run to lock down a 64-55 win over the third-ranked Clinton Prairie Gophers.
Both programs were chasing their first-ever state championship. The Gophers (26-3) were competing in their first state finals in program history.
Junior Alex DeWitt posted a game-high 24 points and seven rebounds for the Bulldogs. Senior Bryce Jones had 17 points and five rebounds. Senior Rylan Crocker added 16 points. Junior Nate Brown dished out a game-high seven assists.
There were six ties and four lead changes in the contest, as teams combined to set a new Class 1A state finals record for field goal percentage (.530). Orleans shot .639 from the field to set a new 1A state finals mark. The Bulldogs’ .600 (6-for-10) 3-point shooting percentage was also a new 1A state championship record.
Clinton Prairie senior Jake McGraw, an IU-Kokomo commit, tallied a team-high 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Senior Alex Farley had 16 points, two assists and four steals. Junior Nick Curtin added 10 points and seven rebounds.
Jones was named the Ray Craft Mental Attitude Award winner for Orleans.
