Indiana High School Football Computer Rankings: October 6, 2025
Another week of the 2025 Indiana high school football season has come and gone, and High School On SI has all of the latest computer rankings for each classification as of October 6, 2025.
High School On SI's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings run parallel to High School On SI's expert power rankings — the statewide Top 25 — released early each week.
The No. 1-ranked team in the all-classification High School On SI Indiana Top 25 remains the No. 1-ranked team in our Class 6A computer rankings, Brownsburg.
Which teams took the top spot in each division? Here are High School On SI's latest Indiana high school football computer rankings, as of October 6, 2025:
IHSAA High School Football Class 1A Rankings
1. North Judson-San Pierre (6-1)
2. North Daviess (7-0)
3. Riverton Parke (7-0)
4. Pioneer (6-1)
5. Springs Valley (7-0)
6. West Central (7-0)
7. North Decatur (6-1)
8. Sheridan (6-1)
9. Frontier (7-0)
10. Taylor (5-2)
11. Carroll (4-2)
12. South Adams (4-3)
13. South Putnam (5-2)
14. North Miami (5-2)
15. Triton (5-2)
16. Madison-Grant (5-2)
17. Cloverdale (4-3)
18. Knightstown (5-2)
19. LaVille (3-4)
20. Clinton Prairie (3-3)
21. Bowman Academy (4-2)
22. Tri-Central (1-2)
23. Fountain Central (3-4)
24. Fremont (4-3)
25. Wes-Del (3-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 2A Rankings
1. Adams Central (7-0)
2. Lapel (7-0)
3. Bluffton (7-0)
4. Triton Central (6-1)
5. Brownstown Central (7-0)
6. Eastbrook (7-0)
7. Linton-Stockton (5-2)
8. Southmont (7-0)
9. Winchester Community (6-1)
10. Alexandria-Monroe (5-2)
11. Eastern (5-1)
12. Shenandoah (5-2)
13. Eastside (5-2)
14. Northeastern (6-1)
15. Wheeler (6-0)
16. Seeger (6-1)
17. Rochester (6-1)
18. Churubusco (5-2)
19. North Posey (6-1)
20. Centerville (5-2)
21. Manchester (5-2)
22. Switzerland County (5-1)
23. Bremen (5-2)
24. Thomas Edison (4-2)
25. Eastern Hancock (4-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 3A Rankings
1. Knox (7-0)
2. Gibson Southern (6-1)
3. Cascade (7-0)
4. Mississinewa (7-0)
5. Lawrenceburg (6-1)
6. Heritage Hills (6-1)
7. Maconaquah (7-0)
8. Indian Creek (5-2)
9. Griffith (6-1)
10. West Noble (6-1)
11. Tippecanoe Valley (5-2)
12. Scottsburg (6-1)
13. Western (5-2)
14. Tri-West Hendricks (5-2)
15. Franklin County (5-2)
16. Hamilton Heights (3-4)
17. Oak Hill (4-3)
18. Garrett (3-4)
19. Calumet New Tech (5-2)
20. Purdue Polytechnic (5-1)
21. Mt. Vernon (4-3)
22. Edgewood (5-2)
23. Southridge (3-4)
24. Twin Lakes (5-2)
25. Reitz (4-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 4A Rankings
1. New Palestine (7-0)
2. East Noble (7-0)
3. Lowell (6-1)
4. South Bend St. Joseph (7-0)
5. Mishawaka (6-1)
6. Pendleton Heights (6-1)
7. Lebanon (6-1)
8. Yorktown (6-1)
9. Jasper (6-1)
10. Northview (6-1)
11. Charlestown (6-1)
12. Leo (6-1)
13. DeKalb (5-2)
14. Beech Grove (5-2)
15. Hobart (5-2)
16. Indianapolis Crispus Attucks (6-1)
17. Logansport (5-1)
18. Muncie Central (4-3)
19. Boonville (4-3)
20. Danville (3-4)
21. NorthWood (4-3)
22. Bedford North Lawrence (5-2)
23. Martinsville (3-4)
24. Washington (3-4)
25. Columbia City (4-3)
IHSAA High School Football Class 5A Rankings
1. East Central (6-1)
2. Plainfield (6-1)
3. Decatur Central (5-2)
4. Jefferson (6-1)
5. Merrillville (5-2)
6. Concord (6-1)
7. Michigan City (5-2)
8. Whiteland (5-2)
9. Chesterton (5-2)
10. Floyd Central (5-2)
11. Evansville North (5-2)
12. Hammond Morton (4-2)
13. Castle (5-2)
14. Fort Wayne North Side (5-2)
15. Bloomington North (4-3)
16. Warsaw (4-3)
17. South Bend Adams (3-4)
18. Columbus East (3-4)
19. LaPorte (2-5)
20. Valparaiso (1-6)
21. Kokomo (2-5)
22. Munster (2-5)
23. McCutcheon (2-5)
24. Goshen (2-5)
25. Terre Haute North Vigo (0-7)
IHSAA High School Football Class 6A Rankings
1. Brownsburg (7-0)
2. Carmel (6-1)
3. Crown Point (7-0)
4. Lawrence North (6-1)
5. Penn (7-0)
6. Fishers (5-2)
7. Westfield (5-2)
8. Fort Wayne Northrop (6-1)
9. Center Grove (6-1)
10. Warren Central (5-2)
11. Lawrence Central (4-3)
12. Hamilton Southeastern (4-3)
13. Franklin Central (4-3)
14. Avon (3-4)
15. Homestead (4-3)
16. Columbus North (4-3)
17. Carroll (4-3)
18. Elkhart (4-3)
19. Zionsville (3-4)
20. Harrison (3-4)
21. North Central (2-5)
22. Jeffersonville (3-4)
23. Pike (2-5)
24. Snider (2-5)
25. Lake Central (2-5)