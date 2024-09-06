High School

Indiana (IHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024)

High School On SI brings you live Indiana high school football scores from Week 3 of the 2024 season

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Cathedral running back Jalen Bonds
Cathedral running back Jalen Bonds / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive

The 2024 Indiana high school football season continues Friday night with several good Week 3 matchups across the state, including a top 12 showdown with No. 1 Crown Point (2-0) at No. 12 Merriville (2-0).

You can follow all of the IHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Indiana High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Indiana high school football action on Friday night (Sept. 6, 2024).

INDIANA IHSAA FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE INDIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

INDIANA TOP 25 FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

2024 INDIANA FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

Can't make it to your favorite team's game but still want to watch them live? You can watch dozens of Illinois high school football games live on the NFHS Network:

WATCH IHSA GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

INDIANA FOOTBALL HEADLINES:

Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (9/6/2024)

Vote: Who should be SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (9/3/2024)?

SBLive/SI Top 25 national high school football rankings (9/2/2024)

Mother Nature tears down the goal posts in Indiana high school football

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP


To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI


High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.

- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com

Published
Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

NATE LATSCH, SBLIVE SPORTS

Nate Latsch is a Regional Editor at SBLive Sports overseeing high school coverage for Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. A veteran sportswriter and multimedia content creator, Latsch has covered high school sports in the St. Louis area and Missouri for 20 years, with a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football and basketball recruiting.  He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com.  In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University. 

Home/Indiana