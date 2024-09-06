Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (9/6/2024)
Friday night storms played havoc with the Week 2 schedule with numerous games in central Indiana either cut short or canceled. Meanwhile, Crown Point and Westfield hold steady at 1-2, while Hamilton Southeastern, Brownsburg and Warren Central all jump into the top five.
SBLive Indiana Power 25 high school football rankings
Indiana high school football rankings
September 6, 2024
1. Crown Point (2-0)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Def. Arizona College Prep 42-7
Josh Miller had 3.5 sacks to lead the Bulldogs' defense.
Next game: at Merrillville, Sept. 6
2. Westfield (2-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Carmel 17-13
Alex Aramboles had nine tackles, including four sacks.
Next game: vs. Zionsville, Sept. 6
3. Hamilton Southeastern (2-0)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. Indianapolis North Central 49-26
The Royals are averaging almost 300 rushing yards per game.
Next game: at Avon, Sept. 6
4. Brownsburg (2-0)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Def. Cathedral 30-14
Avin Robinson caught nine passes for 180 yards and two TDs.
Next game: at Franklin Central, Sept. 6
5. Warren Central (2-0)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Warsaw 34-0
Kaleb Elkins had two interceptions in the Warriors' second straight shutout.
Next game: at Indianapolis North Central, Sept. 6
6. Cathedral (1-1)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Lost to Brownsburg 30-14
The Fighting Irish fell behind 24-7 at halftime and couldn't recover.
Next game: at Cincinnati St. Xavier, Sept. 6
7. Center Grove (1-1)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Carroll 28-14
Austin Hennessy had 10 carries for 117 yards and a TD in a game called at halftime because of storms.
Next game: at Louisville Trinity, Sept. 6
8. Carmel (1-1)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Lost to Westfield 17-13
The Greyhounds gave up 8.5 sacks in the teams' first regular-season meeting in 60 years.
Next game: at Centerville (Ohio), Sept. 6
9. Pike (2-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Fishers 35-34
Chase Shurn ran 25 times for 238 yards and a touchdown as the Red Devils held on to stun the Tigers.
Next game: vs. Ben Davis, Sept. 6
10. Fishers (1-1)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Lost to Pike 35-34
Ryan Thembulembu had 109 total yards and three TDs on 12 touches.
Next game: vs. Noblesville, Sept. 6
11. Lawrence North (2-0)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Def. Fort Wayne North Side 34-13
Tanner Aspeslet had 278 total yards and three touchdowns in a weather-shortened win.
Next game: at Wayne (Ohio), Sept. 6
12. Merrillville (2-0)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Def. Hobart 36-0
Cameron Jordan had a pair of touchdowns for the Pirates.
Next game: vs. Crown Point, Sept. 6
13. Fort Wayne Snider (1-1)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Def. East Noble 35-10
Quarterback Aaron Vance accounted for 216 total yards and four TDs for Snider.
Next game: vs. Fort Wayne Concordia, Sept. 6
14. Mishawaka (2-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Penn 27-7
Landon Snyder threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for 198 yards and a score as the Cavemen beat their crosstown rival for the first time since 2018.
Next game: at Concord, Sept. 6
15. Penn (1-1)
Previous rank: 15 Last week: Lost to Mishawaka 21-7
Malachi Evans had a TD run for the Kingsmen.
Next game: at South Bend Riley, Sept. 6
16. New Palestine (1-0)
Previous rank: 16 Last week: No game
The Dragons and Decatur Central were tied 21-21 at halftime when play was suspended because of bad weather, and the game was officially canceled the next day.
Next game: at Yorktown, Sept. 6
17. Bishop Chatard (2-0)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Def. Hanover Central 28-7
The Trojans and Hanover were only able to play two quarters before storms caused the game to be called.
Next game: at Roncalli, Sept. 6
18. Noblesville (2-0)
Previous rank: 21 Last week: Def. Homestead 49-6
Brody Gump ran nine times for 172 yards and three TDs.
Next game: at Fishers, Sept. 6
19. Whiteland (1-0)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: No game
The Warriors and Kokomo were tied 14-14 at halftime when bad weather forced the game to be suspended. It was later canceled because of a shortage of officials.
Next game: at Decatur Central, Sept. 6
20. Franklin Central (1-0)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: No game
The Flashes trailed Roncalli 13-10 at halftime on Friday when play was suspended because of bad weather. It was initially rescheduled for the next day, but later canceled and ruled no contest.
Next game: vs. Brownsburg, Sept. 6
21. Columbus North (2-0)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Def. Columbus East 42-0
Asher Ratliff threw two touchdown passes to Braylon Thoman and also ran for two scores, finishing with 315 total yards.
Next game: at Southport, Sept. 6
22. Avon (1-1)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Ben Davis 29-28 (OT)
Kavin Tislow had five catches for 70 yards and a TD, and caught the decisive conversion in overtime.
Next game: vs. Hamilton Southeastern, Sept. 6
23. Ben Davis (0-2)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Lost to Avon 29-28 OT
The defending Class 6A champs are 0-2 for the first time since 2020.
Next game: at Pike, Sept. 6
24. Indianapolis Lutheran (2-0)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: Def. South Putnam 34-12
The Saints extended their winning streak to 45 games.
Next game: at Triton Central, Sept. 6
25. Fort Wayne Carroll (0-2)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Lost to Center Grove 28-14
Jimmy Sullivan threw for 142 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers in a game that was called at halftime because of storms.
Next game: vs. Fort Wayne South Side, Sept. 6
