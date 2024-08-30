Live score updates: Crown Point (Indiana) vs. Arizona College Prep in Top 25 football matchup
Coming off an Indiana Class 6A semistate high school football championship last season, the Crown Point Bulldogs look every bit the part of the front-runner in 2024.
Led by senior quarterback Noah Ehrlich, who is committed to Miami (Ohio), the Bulldogs routed rival Lowell 44-7 last week in their season opener. The win vaulted Crown Point into the SBLive/SI Power 25 national high school football rankings at No. 25.
This week the Bulldogs welcome Arizona College Prep to town for a 7 p.m. CT matchup on Friday (August 30). It's the season opener for the Knights, who are making the nearly 2,000-mile trip from Chandler, Arizona.
Stay with SBLive for live updates, big play highlights and analysis throughout the Crown Point vs. Arizona College Prep matchup. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. CT.
PREGAME UPDATES
