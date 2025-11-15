High School

Myles McLaughlin Breaks National Rushing TD Record in Knox’s 3A Playoff Victory

Senior quarterback follows last week's 7 TD performance with four more rushing touchdowns to establish the new single season mark at 71

Myles Mclaughlin (2) of Indiana's Knox High School ran into the national record books, Friday, setting the single season touchdown mark.
On a chilly Friday night in Northern Indiana, Myles McLaughlin didn’t just lead his team in a playoff battle — he made national history.

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior quarterback from Knox High School tied the national record for rushing touchdowns in a single season, early in the first quarter, with a 52-yard TD run and officially broke the mark with his 69th rushing touchdown, during the second quarter of a Class 3A regional final win over Angola. He would add two more second half rushing scores to push the record to 71 while helping the Redskins advance in the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) state playoffs with a 28-21 victory.

McLaughlin tied the record with a burst

Entering the game with 67 touchdowns in 2025 one shy of the national single season record, held by Charlie Spegal of New Palestine (Ind., 2017) and T.A. McLendon of Albemarle (N.C., 2001), McLaughlin temporarily shared the record with the other two, after a 52-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. McLaughlin made history just minutes later with a 9-yard scoring run — his 68th — and then added two more rushing touchdowns in the second half to set the new record at 71.

The record breaker came with little fanfare

The record setting score came with no flashing lights or wild celebrations. McLaughlin simply powered to the left side, to give his team a 14-7 lead, and casually flipped the football to a referee. He scored again later in the second quarter, from a yard out, to give Knox a 22-21 halftime lead and added his final score in the fourth quarter.

With winning being the most important objective on this night, McLaughlin then made a game clinching interception, late in the fourth quarter, to seal Knox's victory and propel them onto the next round.

More Records Within Reach

McLaughlin’s historic season might not be done rewriting the record books.

Entering Friday’s game, he had already passed Derrick Henry — the former Heisman Trophy winner and current Baltimore Ravens running back — on the national single-season rushing yards list.

McLaughlin came into the night with:

  • 4,396 rushing yards
  • 409 carries
  • 67 touchdowns (now 70 and counting)

He is also within striking distance of the national single-season records for rushing yards and points scored.

Stay tuned to High School On SI for full postseason updates as he chases one of the greatest individual seasons in high school football history.

Recruiting Attention on the Rise

Unsurprisingly, McLaughlin’s monster season is attracting Division I recruiting interest. He currently holds offers from Ball State and Valparaiso, with more likely to come as the postseason continues.

With production that rivals some of the greatest high school running backs of all time — including Henry, Spegal, and McLendon — McLaughlin has positioned himself as one of the most prolific players in the country.

What’s Next

McLaughlin and the Knox Redskins (now 13–0) advance to the Indiana Class 3A semifinals, just two wins away from a state championship.

Whether it ends with a title or not, Myles McLaughlin’s 2025 season is already one for the record books.

GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

