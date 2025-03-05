2A Recap: Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont escapes in quarters
Class 2A favorite Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont survived a tough test in the opening round of the Iowa girls high school state basketball tournament Tuesday night.
The Rockets got by a pesky Treynor squad to reach the semifinals.
Just one other 2A quarterfinal took place from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, as the other two will go down early Wednesday morning.
Class 2A Quarterfinals
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 52, Treynor 45
After building what seemed like a commanding 19-point lead in the fourth, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont was forced to hold off Treynor, doing so to advance, 52-45.
This is the first time th Rockets, who are one of just two unbeaten teams left in the state, have reached the final four. Molly Shafer scored 22 points with Ava Eastlick and Chloe Lyon both adding eight.
Eastlick dished out six assists and Kate Shafer had 11 rebounds to go along with six points.
For Treynor, Claire Schrage scored 13 and Ella Thornton had eight with 10 rebounds.
Central Lyon 59, North Mahaska 34
A quick start helped lift Central Lyon to an easy win over North Mahaska, 59-34.
Aubrey Metzger scored 18 while collecting 12 rebounds to lead the way, as Taylor Rypkema added 13 points. Central Lyon shot 45 percent from the field and outscored North Mahaska in the fourth, 10-2.
For North Mahaska, Breckyn Schilling and Regan Grewe each scored nine.
