Aaron Graves Highlights Big Iowa Win Over Wisconsin
The end zone is not a place Aaron Graves is too familiar with.
As a former Iowa high school standout in multiple sports, though, Graves has shown an incredible athletic ability over his career.
On Saturday, the Southeast Valley High School graduate and current University of Iowa Hawkeye picked off a pass and showed off those skills by sprinting to the end zone for what was initially called a pick-6. Iowa would go on to post a 37-0 victory, improving to 4-2 on the year and 2-1 in the Big Ten Conference.
The shutout, which Graves was a key piece of on the defensive line, was the first for the Hawkeyes since a Week 1 win in 2024 over Illinois State. It also marked the first conference shutout since November 11, 2023 vs. Rutgers.
Graves was called out just short of the end zone, saying in the post-game press conference, “I think I was (in the end zone). I hit the pylon, that’s gotta be in.”
Aaron Graves Did It All With Southeast Valley
On the day, Graves recorded two tackles, as the senior has two sacks on the year.
Married over the summer, Graves helped lead Southeast Valley to a state football championship. He was also a state qualifier in wrestling and a starter on the Jaguar basketball team, excelling in track and field as well.
Graves was an Adidas All-American who also made the Elite all-state team, earning Gatorade Player of the Year honors as a senior.