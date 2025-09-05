Caitlin Clark Makes Announcement Regarding Her Future
Former Dowling Catholic High School and Iowa Hawkeye star Caitlin Clark will not return to the court this WNBA season.
Clark, in her second year with the Indiana Fever, has not played since July 15. She was limited to just 13 games total this season after suffering a right groin injury vs. the Connecticut Sun.
“I had hoped to share a better update, but I will not be returning to play this season,” Clark posted on social media. “I spent hours in the gym every day with the singular goal of getting back out there, disappointed isn’t a big enough word to describe how I am feeling.”
The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year, Clark averaged 16.5 points. 8.8 assists and five rebounds per game this season. She did not play more than five games in a row at any one time during the year after never missing a collegiate game at Iowa or in her first season in the WNBA.
Caitlin Clark Had Hoped to Return This Season
“I want to thank everyone who had my back through all the uncertainty,” Clark said. “This has been incredibly frustrating, but even in the bad, there is good. The way the fans continued to show up for me, and for the Fever, brought me so much joy and important perspective.
“I am so proud of how this team has only gotten stronger through adversity this year. Now it’s time to close out the season and claim our spot in the playoffs.”
The Fever are battling for a playoff spot with several other teams.
Clark was a McDonald’s All-American at Dowling Catholic as a senior, with ESPN ranking her as the No. 4 prospect in her class. She set numerous records with the Maroons and ranks fourth on the state career scoring list.