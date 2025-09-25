Des Moines Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 25-26, 2025
There are 55 games scheduled across the Des Moines metro area on Thursday and Friday, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 teams. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include some of Iowa's top ranked teams No. 3 Valley takes on Indianola at 7:00 PM. Meanwhile, No. 4 Dowling hosts the Waterloo West Wahawks.
Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025
There is only one game scheduled across the Des Moines area on Thursday, September 25, with the lone matchup between Sioux City North and Lincoln. You can follow this game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Sioux City North (1-3) vs Lincoln (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 54 games scheduled across the Des Moines area on Friday, September 26, highlighted by No. 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton taking on No. 9 Fort Dodge at 7 p.m. You can follow every game live on our Des Moines Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Pella Christian (0-4) vs Centerville (4-0) - 6:30 PM
Nodaway Valley (1-3) vs Riverside (3-1) - 7:00 PM
West Fork (4-0) vs Newman Catholic (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Lynnville-Sully (2-2) vs North Mahaska (2-1) - 7:00 PM
ACGC (4-0) vs Madrid (3-1) - 7:00 PM
East Marshall (2-2) vs Midland (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Roland-Story (2-2) vs Vinton-Shellsburg (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Colfax-Mingo (0-4) vs Earlham (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Mt. Ayr (1-3) vs Central Decatur (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Baxter High School (2-2) vs Wayne (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Belmond-Klemme (2-2) vs BCLUW (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Martensdale-St. Mary's (1-2) vs B-G-M (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Pleasantville (3-1) vs West Marshall (3-1) - 7:00 PM
West Central Valley (2-2) vs Ogden (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Northwest Webster (2-2) vs Pocahontas (1-3) - 7:00 PM
AGWSR (0-4) vs North Butler (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Kuemper (4-0) vs Southeast Valley (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Panorama (1-3) vs Interstate 35 (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Grand View Christian School (3-1) vs Woodward-Granger (3-1) - 7:00 PM
South Hardin (4-0) vs Garner-Hayfield/Ventura (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Knoxville (0-4) vs Saydel (1-3) - 7:00 PM
South Hamilton (0-4) vs East Sac County (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Van Meter (3-1) vs Clarinda (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Clarke (2-2) vs Chariton (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Central Springs (2-2) vs Eagle Grove (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (1-3) vs Cardinal (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Kennedy (2-2) vs Marshalltown (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Johnston (3-1) vs Lincoln (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines East (1-3) vs Northwest (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Webster City (1-3) vs Humboldt (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Greene County (3-1) vs Perry (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Williamsburg (1-3) vs Des Moines Christian (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-1) vs Fort Dodge (4-0) - 7:00 PM
Harlan (1-3) vs Carroll (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Atlantic (2-2) vs Creston (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Des Moines North (2-2) vs Carlisle (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Algona (3-1) vs MOC-Floyd Valley (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Ames (0-4) vs Roosevelt (1-3) - 7:00 PM
Gilbert (4-0) vs Bondurant-Farrar (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Ballard (0-4) vs North Polk (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Boone (1-3) vs A-D-M (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Norwalk (1-3) vs Iowa City (0-4) - 7:00 PM
Ankeny Centennial (2-2) vs Urbandale (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Waterloo West (2-2) vs Dowling (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Ottumwa (3-1) vs Southeast Polk (2-2) - 7:00 PM
Sioux City East (4-0) vs Ankeny (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Waukee (1-3) vs Dallas Center-Grimes (3-1) - 7:00 PM
Valley (3-1) vs Indianola (3-1) - 7:00 PM
PCM (3-1) vs South Tama County (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Winterset (2-2) vs Nevada (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Oskaloosa (0-4) vs Newton (3-1) - 7:30 PM
Pella (4-0) vs Marion (1-3) - 7:30 PM
Davis County (0-4) vs Albia (2-2) - 7:30 PM
Clear Creek-Amana (2-2) vs Grinnell (1-3) - 7:30 PM
