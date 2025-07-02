Eagle Grove prep breaks school’s career hits record
Addy Jeske already has her name in the Eagle Grove High School track and field record books. Now, it is in the school’s softball ones too.
Jeske, a shortstop for the Eagles, surpassed the mark of 182 set by two-time all-stater Ashley Willard.
“Addy has worked very hard at becoming a slap hitter,” Eagle Grove head coach Jim McLaughlin told The Eagle. “Since eighth grade, she has been a full-time starter. She is more of a power slapper, but she does have the ability to soft slap, bunt and just stand and hit. Having all four skill sets, plus her speed, has caused a lot of problems for opponents over the past five years.”
She set the mark last week in a win over Forest City, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Her third hit of the game broke the mark set by Willard, a 2008 graduate.
Jeske currently leads the Top of Iowa Conference in stolen bases and singles while ranking second in the league in batting average and hits. She is also fourth in triples and in on-base percentage.
Following the conclusion of the season, Jeske will head to Iowa Central to continue playing softball at the junior college level.