Final state bowling champions crowned on last day
The final four state bowling championships were handed out on Wednesday on the third and final day of action from Cadillac XBC in Waterloo.
Waterloo West teammates Ben Geer and Macy Smedley were crowned Class 3A individual champions while the Vinton-Shellsburg boys and Camanche girls won 1A team gold.
Entering bracket play in 3A, the Top 8 placewinners were all over 700 for the boys, as Geer fired a 259 to down Ethan Biggerstaff from Waukee in the finals.
* Results from Tuesday at the state bowling championships
The No. 1 seed, Geer had a 766 series in pre-bracket play including games of 279 and 269.
Smedley, a junior, got hot at the right time, entering bracket play as the No. 8 seed. She earned a 217-214 victory in the quarterfinals before winning in the semifinals by five pins.
In the final, Smedley topped Mackenzie Clubb from Ottumwa, 245-195. She got into the final-eight by just 17 pins.
* Results from opening day at the state bowling championships
Vinton-Shellsburg topped Camanche in the finals after entering as the No. 2 seed. Camanche knocked off top-seed Shenandoah in the semifinals.
The Camanche girls came out on top with a victory over Louisa-Muscatine as the top-seed.