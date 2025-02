Final state bowling champions crowned on last day

The Class 1A team tournament wraps up the week at Cadillac XBC and Vinton-Shellsburg takes home the hardware! πŸ†πŸ§’

Congrats and thank you to all who made this a great three days of #iahsbowl!

🎳 https://t.co/WHcEegbmvR pic.twitter.com/nz7w7kZZxb