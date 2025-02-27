Final two brackets set for girls state basketball tournament
All 40 qualifiers in five classes are set for the girls state basketball tournament, which tips off in Des Moines from Wells Fargo Arena on Monday.
Class 5A will hit the court first with 3A concluding the night and starting action off on Tuesday with 4A concluding the day and including half of 2A. The quarterfinals will complete on Wednesday with the remaining 2A matchups and all of 1A.
Semifinals begin next Wednesday with championship games set for next Friday and Saturday.
The 2A and 1A fields were set with regional finals on Wednesday night.
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont brings a 24-0 record into 2A as the No. 1 seed, opening play with Treynor. In 1A, Council Bluffs St. Albert is the top-seed and takes on Dunkerton first.